Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her First-Ever Public Appearance—See the Cute Pics

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her First-Ever Public Appearance—See the Cute Pics
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty
Shop This Post
February 10, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Hello there, Dusty Rose Levine!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 4-month-old daughter just made her first-ever public appearance, and she's as adorable as we could have imagined.

The darling babe joined her good looking mom and dad for the Maroon 5 frontman's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony today, where the happy group posed for a series of photos together while Levine received his honor. Little Dusty already looked like a budding fashionista at the event, where her parents bundled her up in a cozy white outfit with a matching hat and socks that was topped off with a black floral cardigan.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Dusty Rose Levine
Paul Smith/Featureflash/Silv/REX/Shutterstock

But the newborn wasn't the only member of her family that was looking super stylish. Levine was as handsome as ever in a dapper gray suit, while his supermodel wife wowed in a sexy black strapless jumpsuit, pale pink fur wrap, and towering black sandals.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Dusty Rose Levine
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Dusty Rose Levine
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

VIDEO: 11 Times Behati Prinsloo Showed Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram


The singer shared a photo of his new star earlier today on Instagram, which he captioned: "Whaaaaaaaaat!?"

Whaaaaaaaaat!?@

A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

RELATED: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Get Romantic at a Lakers Game

This trio is seriously too cute for words.

The Latest in Video

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughters Make Their First-Ever Public Appearance
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top