Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome a Baby Girl and Her Name Is About to Set a Trend

Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo!
The couple just welcomed their second child (a girl!) named Geo Grace Levine, People confirms. The proud parents will certainly have their hands full with two girls under two years old, as they welcomed 16-month-old daughter Dusty Rose back in September 2016.
Prinsloo and Levine have been very active on social media leading up to their daughter’s birth, sharing photos of Behati’s very pregnant belly on Instagram as recently as Wednesday. The Maroon 5 frontman shared a sweet Valentine’s Day snap of his pregnant wife eating chocolates in bed, writing, “My maniac.”
On Monday, Prinsloo shared a sweet photo of her bod and wrote alongside it: “getting ready to be a mom of two.”
The model announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in September, just before Dusty’s first birthday, with a photo of her bare bump. “ROUND 2,” she wrote.
We’re wishing all the best to the young family.