Photographic Evidence that Birthday Boy Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are the Cutest Couple

It's Adam Levine's 38th birthday today and the Maroon 5 singer certainly has a lot to be thankful for: He recently welcomed his first child with wife Behati Prinsloo, a baby girl named Dusty Rose. Between traveling on world tours and appearing as a judge on The Voice, the busy star has to make the most of every moment he has with his gorgeous wife and daughter.

Of course, he can't stop gushing about their new addition. "She's unbelievable," he told Ellen DeGeneres on a recent episode of her show. "I'm so in love with her. It's crazy."

VIDEO: Adam Levine Is the Cutest Dad Ever

And he's equally infatuated with her supermodel mom. From red carpet PDA and swoon-worthy serenades, hilarious selfies and matching designer duds, this sexy couple is not afraid of showing off their epic love affair. From the Oscars to their Instagram accounts, their adorable relationship takes center stage.

RELATED: Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her First-Ever Public Appearance—See the Cute Pics

In honor of Levine’s birthday, click here to see his cutest moments with the stunning Victoria’s Secret angel and new mom.