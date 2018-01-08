Kerry Washington's "Woman Crush" Is a Major Golden Globes Trend

When celebrities gathered on the red carpet before entering InStyle’s annual Golden Globes after-party on Sunday, they got down to business, answering the question on everyone’s lips: Who is your woman crush?

Alison Brie sang the praises of her Glow co-star Betty Gilpin, calling her the most talented person she’s ever worked with. “I’m so in love with her,” she gushed.

Meanwhile, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton struck a relatable chord when she called out her on-screen stepmom Zoë Kravitz. “She is totally the coolest girl on the planet,” she enthused, and we have to agree.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan perhaps said it best when she attempted to list her many idols: “I could go on forever, I love women.”

However, Kerry Washington spoke for the majority when she bowed down to HRH Oprah Winfrey. “Right now, anyone who says anything other than Oprah Winfrey is crazy. Crazy!” she told us. “’Cause she’s everybody’s crush.”

Rowan Blanchard, Laverne Cox, Chrissy Metz, and Tracee Ellis Ross agreed that Oprah, the year's Cecil B. DeMille award winner, takes the crown.

