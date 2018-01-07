Top Actresses Just Announced Their Dates to the Golden Globes, and They're Not Who You'd Expect

Tonight's Golden Globes show is undoubtedly going to be a historic event. In addition to the demonstration of unity by actresses and actors wearing all-black on the red carpet, several big-name stars recently announced that they will be bringing special guests to the show.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, actresses Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler, and Emma Stone will all be accompanied by advocates and activists for gender and racial justice. These special guests include Tarana Burke, Marai Larasi, Rosa Clemente, Ai-jen Poo, Mónica Ramírez, Calina Lawrence, Billie Jean King, and Saru Jayaraman.

Ahead of the show, the group released a powerful statement speaking out against sexual harassment:

"As longtime organizers, activists and advocates for racial and gender justice, it gives us enormous pride to stand with the members of the TIMES UP campaign who have stood up and spoken out in this groundbreaking historical moment. We have each dedicated our lives to doing work that supports the least visible, most marginalized women in our diverse contexts. We do this work as participants in movements that seek to affirm the dignity and humanity of every person."

"Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the systematic nature of violence including the importance of race, ethnicity and economic status in sexual violence and other forms of violence against women. Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions. Each of us will be highlighting legislative, community-level and interpersonal solutions that contribute to ending violence against women in all our communities. It is our hope that in doing so, we will also help to broaden conversations about the connection to power, privilege and other systemic inequalities."

The group also expressed its support for the Time's Up movement recently launched by a group of more than 300 Hollywood women:

“The #TIMESUP initiative joins an ever-growing collective of organizations, movements, and leaders working to end gender-based violence. We look forward to partnering with them and others to organize, support all survivors, and find solutions that ensure a future where all women and all people can live and work with dignity.”

The Golden Globes will air on NBC at 8 p.m. tonight—this is one awards show you don't want to miss.