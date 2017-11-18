AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young Dead at Age 64

Legendary heavy metal band AC/DC had some extremely sad news for fans this weekend. On Saturday, the band announced via its website that one of its founding members, guitarist Malcolm Young, passed away.

The 64-year-old musician, who was suffering from dementia, was surrounding by loved ones when he died, according to several sources.

Martin Philbey/Redferns

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man," AC/DC co-founder Angus Young wrote on the band's website. "He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

"As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special," the post continued. "He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."

Many musicians and fans took to social media to react to the news of Young's passing, paying tribute to the heavy metal legend. Among those who spoke out were Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Van Halen, and members of Def Leppard.

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

"I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young. It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon." - Joe — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) November 18, 2017

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) November 18, 2017

Rest in peace to an iconic musician.