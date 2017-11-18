AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young Dead at Age 64

Camryn Rabideau
Nov 18, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Legendary heavy metal band AC/DC had some extremely sad news for fans this weekend. On Saturday, the band announced via its website that one of its founding members, guitarist Malcolm Young, passed away.

The 64-year-old musician, who was suffering from dementia, was surrounding by loved ones when he died, according to several sources.

Martin Philbey/Redferns

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man," AC/DC co-founder Angus Young wrote on the band's website. "He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

"As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special," the post continued. "He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."

Many musicians and fans took to social media to react to the news of Young's passing, paying tribute to the heavy metal legend. Among those who spoke out were Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Van Halen, and members of Def Leppard.

Rest in peace to an iconic musician.

