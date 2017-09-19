Aaron and Lauren Paul Are Expecting Their First Child Together—See Their Sweet Announcements

Lauren and Aaron Paul have some big news! The couple, who celebrated four years of marriage in May, are expecting their first child together.

The Breaking Bad star spilled the beans on Tuesday with a shot of Lauren baring her tiny bump in a silk maxiskirt and knotted orange crop top. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Paul began his caption. “Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.

Lauren, an actress, director, and active philanthropist, posted the sweetest photo collage of her and Aaron as babies which paired with an image of baby Paul's sonogram.

The Insta-famous pair met at Coachella several years ago—their love of music festivals is just one of their shared affinities, but we have a feeling baby Paul may soon top the list.

Congrats, you two!