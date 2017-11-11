Aaron Carter Looks Amazing After Gaining 45 Pounds—See His Transformation 

After several rocky months in 2017, Aaron Carter seems to be on the up-and-up. The 29-year-old singer entered rehab in late September to "improve his health and work on his wellness," and now he's showing off the impressive results of his self-care.

In July, Carter was arrested for an alleged DUI and drug possession, and then in August, he split from his girlfriend and opened up about being bisexual. After a few rough months, the "I Want Candy" singer decided to focus on his well-being, entering a rehab facility in late September.

RELATED: Aaron Carter Asked Chloë Grace Moretz on a Date via Twitter

Yesterday, Carter shared a before-and-after picture with his fans on Instagram, explaining the progress he's made in the past few weeks.

"This is my before and after pics," he wrote. "I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I'm ready for you!!"

He certainly looks much happier and healthier after his 45 pound weight gain!

This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way! 🙏🏻 A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

In addition to the health update, Carter had some more exciting news for fans: "My new music is on its way!"

We're so happy to see Carter doing better, and obviously we can't wait to hear his new songs!