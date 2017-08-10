Aaron Carter Asked Chloë Grace Moretz on a Date via Twitter

Not into online dating? Well, it's exactly how kids are romancing each other these days.

In a video tied to her Variety cover story, 20-year-old actress Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that as a child, she had a major crush on Aaron Carter.

“When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. And my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter too and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day. Who knows, maybe we’ll meet?” she said.

Good thing she left it open-ended.

As with all things on the Internet, Carter—who recently opened up about being bisexual—caught wind of the star’s interview and took to Twitter on Wednesday to make sure she knew exactly how he felt. Essentially, he asked her on a date: “The crush is mutual," he wrote.

Of course, it didn’t end there. He later replied to another tweet asking Moretz not just on a date, but also to dinner.

https://twitter.com/aaroncarter/status/895401495079813122 Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

As of now, Moretz has yet to reply, so we’ll keep scrolling until we see whether or not she’s interested.