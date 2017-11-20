The First A Wrinkle in Time Trailer Is Basically a Motivational Speech from Oprah

A new trailer for the upcoming movie adaption of A Wrinkle in Time debuted during a break from the action at the 2017 AMAs, and it's just as compelling as the award show itself. The movie, based on the book by Madeleine L'Engle, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, and Zach Galifianakis, and takes you on an adventure through time.

In the official trailer, Meg (Storm Reid) is a girl whose father (Pine) has disappeared in an attempt to "reach for the stars." Her dad has found a way to bend the dimensions of time and space, or "wrinkle" them, and somehow he got lost in the process.

Winfrey, Witherspoon, and Kaling essentially play Meg's spirit guides, helping her to locate her father. "We are in search of warriors," Winfrey says in the trailer, telling Meg that she is the only one who can save her dad. "Be a warrior," Oprah says, encouraging her on the journey.

New #wrinkleintime poster! Catch the brand new trailer during the #amas ❤️🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾❤️ A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 17, 2017 at 8:35am PST

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

On Friday, Kaling shared a new poster in anticipation of the trailer's release, showing the stars in character.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9. Watch the trailer above.