7 Smoothing Treatments That Really Work

A few years ago if you were in the pursuit of silky, frizz-free hair your options were semi-permanent in-salon keratin treatments and Brazilian blowouts, or you could DIY the look with an at-home smoothing treatment.

Today, it’s even easier to get a smooth finish with hair products that are infused with keratin—hair’s building block protein—in them. Instead of partaking in a time-consuming treatment that usually requires special care to maintain the frizz-free look, these shampoos, leave-in conditioners, and styling tools will help your hair stay frizz-free without adding any steps into your usual routine.

Keep scrolling for the best keratin-infused hair products to help your achieve smooth, sleek strands.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

This mask's blend of keratin and marula oil tames frizz and knots without sacrificing volume and movement.

Not only does OGX's shampoo keep hair sleek, it also adds shine and strengthens strands.

Tame frizz as you sleep (seriously) by slathering on a quarter-size amount of an overnight treatment on dry hair before you hit the lights. You'll wake up with smoother strands.

We think this is what you call multitasking: Remington's flat iron has keratin protein-infused plates that provide hair with essential vitamins as you straighten it.

Use this hydrating formula on damp or dry hair to replenish strands with vitamins and to get a style with a soft, silky finish.

Give your conditioner an extra boost with a live-in treatment that boosts shine but is also formulated with keratin to strengthen the cuticle, keeping that smooth and healthy look around for longer.

Spritz this John Frieda formula into your hair before you break out the flat iron. A mixture of polymers and keratin envelop each strand, locking out frizz and keeping your hair smooth for up to three days. Looks like you'll be sleeping in way more than you think.