The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 59th Grammy Awards

February 13, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

We live for awards shows, but we have to be honest: the social media posts both during and after the events truly make the evening memorable. The 59th Grammy Awards had its share of social moments, with live performances that will literally go down in history.

Luckily for us, we'll be able to channel all the emotions we felt mid-show because of the slew of celeb Instagram posts from the night. From the attendees who were just there for the fun (and after-parties of course), to performers who captured their moments off-stage, there were too many good pictures to count. And since we weren't among the lucky people in the audience, this is the closest we're going to get to the big night. But of course, there's always next year!

Here, our favorite Instagram moments from last night's Grammys.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcKapAgs59/?taken-by=saintrecords

mathews babies

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbtN7pAiF-/?taken-by=djkhaled

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcBkH9FUrw/?taken-by=ladygaga

This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbPNq-jFXS/?taken-by=krisjenner&hl=en

Thanx for my glam guys! @jorgeserranohair @etienneortega @monicarosestyle

A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcXiBqBb_T/?taken-by=nickjonas

When you're on a double date and the other couple starts fighting...

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbzaUWAJk9/?taken-by=chrissyteigen

Grammys. Beyonce. Done. @jasonderulo @johnlegend

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbh9lgFz52/?taken-by=thetimmcgraw

#GRAMMYs

A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbycU9gIUE/?taken-by=peter_dundas&hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcDEYmhvSX/?taken-by=theweeknd

Merci

A video posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcD49Yh1Af/?taken-by=brunomars

We Love you Prince

A photo posted by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbmqqghP7u/?taken-by=chancetherapper

More Love @champagnepapi

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

