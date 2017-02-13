The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 59th Grammy Awards

We live for awards shows, but we have to be honest: the social media posts both during and after the events truly make the evening memorable. The 59th Grammy Awards had its share of social moments, with live performances that will literally go down in history.

Luckily for us, we'll be able to channel all the emotions we felt mid-show because of the slew of celeb Instagram posts from the night. From the attendees who were just there for the fun (and after-parties of course), to performers who captured their moments off-stage, there were too many good pictures to count. And since we weren't among the lucky people in the audience, this is the closest we're going to get to the big night. But of course, there's always next year!

Here, our favorite Instagram moments from last night's Grammys.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcKapAgs59/?taken-by=saintrecords mathews babies A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcBkH9FUrw/?taken-by=ladygaga This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbzaUWAJk9/?taken-by=chrissyteigen Grammys. Beyonce. Done. @jasonderulo @johnlegend A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQbh9lgFz52/?taken-by=thetimmcgraw #GRAMMYs A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcDEYmhvSX/?taken-by=theweeknd Merci A video posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQcD49Yh1Af/?taken-by=brunomars We Love you Prince A photo posted by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:31pm PST