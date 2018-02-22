Nude eyeshadow palettes are synonymous with a great pair of jeans, the right bra, and killer sneakers. There's no shortage of options, but the struggle is finding the *perfect* fit.
On their own, the taupes, beiges, and chocolate shades you'll find in a neutral palette might seem boring, but they're actually so versatile that you can create both minimalist and smoky eye looks alike when you wear the shadows alone, or mix and match them.
Considering a nude eyeshadow palette can be considered the foundation of a solid makeup collection, it's not surprising that nearly every makeup brand has their own version of a palette at virtually every price point. What is shocking is how much time you'll spend swatching until you find the exact one that suits your needs.
That's where we come in. We've broken down the 50 best nude eyeshadow palettes at every price point. Keep scrolling to find the best sets of neutral shadows whether you're looking for a bargain or want to feel fancy with a designer buy.
VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
-
1. Under $10: L.A. Girl Nudes Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Palette
L.A. Girl | $8
-
2. Under $10: Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Chill Brunch Neutrals
Maybelline | $6
-
3. Under $10: Makeup Revolution Iconic 2 Redemption Eyeshadow Palette
Makeup Revolution | $7
-
4. Under $10: Covergirl Eye Enhancers 4-Kit Eyeshadows in Natural Nudes
CoverGirl | $5
-
5. Under $10: L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Eyeshadow Quad in Boudoir Charm
L'Oreal Paris | $9
-
6. Under $10: Wet N Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette in Nude Awakening
Wet 'n' Wild | $5
-
7. Under $10: e.l.f. Cosmetics Beautifully Bare Glowing Eyes Eyeshadow in Neutral Nudes
E.L.F. | $8
-
8. Under $10: Essence All About The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Essence | $6
-
9. Under $10: Catrice The Essential Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Catrice | $8
-
10. Under $10: Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Maybelline | $8
-
11. Under $20: Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Shadow & Liner Nude Collection
Physicians Formula | $12
-
12. Under $20: Colourpop Double Entendre Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
ColourPop | $16
-
13. Under $20: Sleek Makeup When The Sun Goes Down Eyeshadow Palette
$13
-
14. Under $20: L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude Eyeshadow
L'Oreal Paris | $16
-
15. Under $20: Morphe 9B Bronzed Babe Eyeshadow Palette
Morphe | $12
-
16. Under $20: Revlon ColorStay Not Just Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Revlon | $14
-
17. Under $20: Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Golden Neutral
Flower Beauty | $17
-
18. Under $20: NYX Professional Makeup Go-To Palette in Wanderlust
NYX | $17
-
19. Under $20: Pacifica Coconut-Infused Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadow
Pacifica | $18
-
20. Under $20: NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Neturals
NYX | $18
-
21. Under $40: Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte | $36
-
22. Under $40: Becca Ombre Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Becca | $40
-
23. Under $40: Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay | $29
-
24. Under $40: Sephora Collection Colorful 5 Eye Contouring Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora Collection | $25
-
25. Under $40: Estée Lauder Golden Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Estee Lauder | $25
-
26. Under $40: Buxom May Contain Nudity Eyeshadow Palette
Buxom Inc | $40
-
27. Under $40: Mac Amber Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette
MAC | $32
-
28. Under $40: Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced | $36
-
29. Under $40: Butter London ShadowClutch Natural Charm Palette
Butter London | $39
-
30. Under $40: Clinique Wear Everywhere Nuetrals Eyeshadow Palette in Sahara Sand
Clinique | $37
-
31. Under $50: Hourglass Graphik Eyeshadow Eyeshadow Palette in Ravine
Hourglass | $58
-
32. Under $50: Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Longwear Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition
Marc Jacobs Beauty | $49
-
33. Under $50: Ilia Essential Shadow Palette in Prima
$44
-
34. Under $50: Stellar Magnetic Eyeshadow Solar Palette
Stellar | $42
-
35. Under $50: Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte | $46
-
36. Under $50: Lorac Unzipped Gold Eyeshadow Palette
Lorac | $42
-
37. Under $50: Laura Geller Beauty New York Uptown Chic Eyeshadow Palette
Laura Geller | $42
-
38. Under $50: Lancome Color Design Eyeshadow Palette in Beige Brulee
Lancome | $50
-
39. Under $50: Stila Eyes Are The Window Soul Eyeshadow Palette
Stila | $49
-
40. Under $50: Edward Bess Natural Enhancing Eyeshadow Palette in Sunlit Sands
Edward Bess | $45
-
41. Under $100: Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow in Touch Matte
Dior | $62
-
42. Under $100: Sephora Collection PRO Warm Palette
Sephora Collection | $64
-
43. Under $100: Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Golden Mink
Tom Ford | $85
-
44. Under $100: Urban Decay Naked3 Palette
-
45. Under $100: MAC In The Flesh Times 15 Eyeshadow Palette
MAC | $65
-
46. Under $100: Yves Saint Laurent Nude Couture Variation Ten-Color Expert Eye Palette
Yves Saint Laurent | $95
-
47. Under $100: Urban Decay Ultimate Basics Palette
-
48. Under $100: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Sophisticate
Charlotte Tilbury | $53
-
49. Under $100: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette
Chanel | $65
-
50. Under $100: Burberry Beauty Complete Eye Palette in Mocha No.02
Burberry | $62