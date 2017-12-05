These Are the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018

For your next trip, consider going off the beaten path. Travel and Leisure released their annual list of the 50 best places to travel in 2018, and while some classic destinations like Ireland and the Bahamas made the cut, so did plenty of more unique locales.
From Big Sur, Calif. (above), to Iguazu Falls, Greenland, and the Southern Peloponnese Greek islands, you’ll be inspired to get out and explore nature on your precious PTO.
If cityscapes are more your thing, Tel Aviv (above), Shanghai (below), Copenhagen, and Mexico City are sure to be popular destinations this year.
Keep scrolling for the full list, and start planning your next trip.
VIDEO: 5 Money-Saving Euro Travel Tricks
Los Cabos, Mexico
The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Southern Sri Lanka
Washington, DC
Big Sur, CA
São Paulo, Brazil
Bayreuth, Germany
Edmonton, Alberta
Iguazú Falls
Copenhagen
Luang Prabang, Laos
Mauritius
Pyeongchang, South Korea
Mornington Peninsula, Australia
Bangkok
Marrakesh, Morocco
The Bahamas
New Orleans, LA
Egypt
Fiji
Bali
Archipelago Sea, Finland
Greenland
Šolta, Croatia
Ireland
Salina Island, Italy
Valetta, Malta
Colombia's Pacific Coast
Tel Aviv, Israel
Mendoza, Argentina
Abu Dhabi
Jordan
Grenada
Walla Walla Valley, WA
Shanghai
Buenos Aires
Uzbekistan
Greenville, SC
Brussels
Albuquerque, NM
Zambia
Slovenia
Toronto
Boise, ID
Montenegro
Iya Valley, Japan
The Peloponnese, Greece
Mexico City
San Antonio, TX
Nagambie Lakes, Australia