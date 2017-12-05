These Are the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018

For your next trip, consider going off the beaten path. Travel and Leisure released their annual list of the 50 best places to travel in 2018, and while some classic destinations like Ireland and the Bahamas made the cut, so did plenty of more unique locales.

From Big Sur, Calif. (above), to Iguazu Falls, Greenland, and the Southern Peloponnese Greek islands, you’ll be inspired to get out and explore nature on your precious PTO.

Getty Images

If cityscapes are more your thing, Tel Aviv (above), Shanghai (below), Copenhagen, and Mexico City are sure to be popular destinations this year.

Getty Images

Keep scrolling for the full list, and start planning your next trip.

Los Cabos, Mexico

The Berkshires, Massachusetts

Southern Sri Lanka

Washington, DC

Big Sur, CA

São Paulo, Brazil

Bayreuth, Germany

Edmonton, Alberta

Iguazú Falls

Copenhagen

Luang Prabang, Laos

Mauritius

Pyeongchang, South Korea

Mornington Peninsula, Australia

Bangkok

Marrakesh, Morocco

The Bahamas

New Orleans, LA

Egypt

Fiji

Bali

Archipelago Sea, Finland

Greenland

Šolta, Croatia

Ireland

Salina Island, Italy

Valetta, Malta

Colombia's Pacific Coast

Tel Aviv, Israel

Mendoza, Argentina

Abu Dhabi

Jordan

Grenada

Walla Walla Valley, WA

Shanghai

Buenos Aires

Uzbekistan

Greenville, SC

Brussels

Albuquerque, NM

Zambia

Slovenia

Toronto

Boise, ID

Montenegro

Iya Valley, Japan

The Peloponnese, Greece

Mexico City

San Antonio, TX

Nagambie Lakes, Australia