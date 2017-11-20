5 Victoria's Secret Models Reveal What They Think About On The Runway

We're reporting live from Shanghai for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Show. That way, we can get all the need-to-know information up while you are sleeping, just in time to read during your Monday morning commute. You're welcome.

While on the ground (backstage to be specific) InStyle.com's Executive Editor, Kim Peiffer, took the time to ask some of our favorite angels what it is they think about while they're walking the VS Runway. Is it pizza? Read on to see.