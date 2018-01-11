Rising Fashion Designers Matthew Miller and Bodice Win the Coveted International Woolmark Prize 

Jennifer Davis
Jan 10, 2018 @ 7:15 pm

It was a big night for fashion in Florence, Italy. On Tuesday, the winners of the 2017/2018 International Woolmark Prize were announced at a special event during Pitti Uomo.

After reviewing the over 65 designers that were nominated this year, the impressive panel of judges, which included Amber Valletta, Livia Firth, Liya Kebede, Miroslava Duma, and Phillip Lim, chose menswear designer Matthew Miller and womenswear designer Bodice as this year's honorees. 

Morgan O'Donovan

Miller, whose collection was inspired by designer and philosopher Dieter Rams, was overjoyed about receiving the prize. "Winning this award is amazing, it's a dream come true," he said. "To be listed alongside the previous winners of this prize is next level."

Previous winners of the Woolmark Prize include Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent — just to name a few. 

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

As for Bodice Ruchika Sachdeva she was equally as excited, especially since they received such high praise from Philip Lim. He described the collection as "completely thoughtful. From the ingredients and dyes used all the way to the application and
everything in between, her collection really represents a modern woman."

"This is a huge opportunity to expand on what I do and keep doing it," said Bodice designer Ruchika Sachdeva. "To get the chance to work with these retailers is incredible."

Miller and Bodice weren't the only two to receive an award. U.S. designer DYNE was announced the winner of the inaugural Innovation Award.

 

Hide Transcript

Coinage, Life Well Spent. Presented by GEICO. Lasting after Gucci new Princetown Leather Slippers, you've decided that they must be apart of your wardrobe but you are unsure whether you should purchase them with your debit or credit card. We've got you. Okay, let's pretend you live in Chicago. Sales tax is over 10% so you're paying extra $60 on the shoes. Purchasing the Gucci's with your debit card, means you're done paying them off, but there's $650 less in your checking account. Let's see what happens when you pay with a credit card and pay only the minimum each month. An average credit card interest rate is around 16%, if the shoes are the only thing on your card and you made the minimum payment, usually about 4% of the balance You pay $26 per month for nearly three years including $128 interest. But let's be real, maybe you already sorta kinda have an outstanding credit card balance over $1300 because you bought these amazing Celine sunglasses and Mansur Gavriel Posternak bag on your last shopping spree. With the shoe purchase and tax, the updated amount in your account would be nearly $2000. By paying the minimum amount of 4% on the balance, roughly $80, it would take almost 3 years to pay off! Plus you'd pay an additional $402 in interest. That's practically enough for another pair of Selene sunglasses Bottom line, you're better saving up for a splurge and paying with debit. Think of all the other accessories you can buy by not paying interest. [SOUND] Coinage, life well spent presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!