How to Watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Closing Ceremony

It seems like the 2018 Winter Olympics just began, but the games are already beginning to wrap up in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As the sporting events wind down, the city is preparing for the closing ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The finale will take place just over two weeks after the opening ceremony wowed on Feb. 9 with fireworks, eye-popping performances, and displays of sportsmanship.

As for the final medal count, as of Thursday, Feb. 22, Norway was in the lead with 35 medals, including 13 gold. The United States was in fourth place with 21 medals, including 8 gold. We’ll have to keep an eye on the last few events to see where Team U.S.A. places in the final standings.

So what time exactly does the 2018 Olympics closing ceremony air in the U.S.? The finale event takes place live Sunday, Feb. 25, at 6 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the stream on nbcolympics.com or the NBC Sports app without any TV anchor commentary. The produced broadcast airs on NBC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air on CNBC, USA Network, and NBCSN.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, which can hold about 35,000 fans. Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. presidential delegation, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will also attend. The event is seen as a way for the host country to show off their culture and heritage, so you can expect South Korea to put on quite the show.

“The theme for the closing ceremony is ‘Next Wave.’ It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes’ hard work and achievements at the Games,” Oh Jang-hwan, director of ceremonies for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee, said in an interview. “We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humor and fun elements to add to the party feel.”

After the ceremony, the Olympic torch will be passed on to Tokyo as they prepare to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.