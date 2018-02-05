Justin Timberlake Confirms Sexy Is Here to Stay with an Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Forget about bringing sexy back: Justin Timberlake just confirmed that it’s here to stay. The 37-year-old delivered one epic Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. And let's also forget about the football—we’re still reeling from his performance.

This isn’t JT's first rodeo: He just became the first artist to perform during three Super Bowl halftime shows. Timberlake first took the stage in 2001 with his band 'NSYNC, and returned in 2004 for that controversial performance with Janet Jackson. But this time around, Timberlake was on fire, delivering a show for the books.

Through flashing neon lights, the Grammy Award winner emerged with an upbeat introduction, singing "Flithy," before jumping into an oldie but a goodie: "Rock Your Body."

Dressed in his casual Sunday attire, Timberlake paired a graphic button-up underneath a leather jacket with fringed sleeves, and complemented his white kicks alongside army cargo pants—the perfect outfit for dancing through a crowd.

After much controversy surrounding the issue pre-show, the former boy bander paid tribute to Prince, who passed away in April 2016, with a hologram of the late pop star, helping him sing a rendition of the hit "I Wold Die 4 You." During the stirring performance, the entire field and surrounding area lit up in purple—a color synonymous with the "Purple Rain" singer.

'Minneapolis, Minnesota, this one's for you.' pic.twitter.com/1L0RJMJOgY — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

Timberlake ended his third halftime show on a high note, belting out "Can't Stop the Feeling" with acoustics courtesy of a full-fledged marching band. But, alas, no 'NSYNC.