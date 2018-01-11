Cindy Crawford Recreated This Iconic 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi Commercial

The '90s are back in fashion.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is back in the spotlight (sorry, Kaia) thanks to one of the major American brands that helped catapult her to fame: Pepsi. The 51-year-old mom of two has teamed up with the soda brand for a 30-second commercial set to air during this year's Super Bowl LII. In it, she recreates the 1992 spot that aired during the football showdown that year.

Remember this look?

A mysterious teaser finds Crawford dressed in a denim shirt and taking a swig of her drink in the same glam way she did in ’92, but there’s more to come. The commercial is part of the brand’s “Pepsi Generation” campaign and her model son, 18-year-old Presley Gerber is also set to appear alongside mom in the ad.

“To this day, people come up to talk about how much they loved my original Pepsi spot from ’92,’” Crawford said in a statement. “The commercial was a big moment for me and has spanned generations. I am proud to play a role in this iconic pop-culture phenom and excited for fans to see our take on the Pepsi spot during Super Bowl.”

In addition, Pepsi is throwing it back and introducing a new retro-inspired packaging design that’ll be available at select retailers on Jan. 29.

In 2016, Crawford teamed up with James Corden for a pre-Super Bowl spoof on The Late Late Show in which they each wear that classic white top and denim.

She also brought it back to life for a 2002 Diet Pepsi commercial, which starred her children as well.

This new one’s bound to top them all.