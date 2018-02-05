See All of the Celebrities Who Went to the 2018 Super Bowl 

At the 2018 Super Bowl, all eyes are on the Patriots and the Eagles as they face off for the title, but even so, it's hard not to notice some very famous faces in the audience. Celebrities have stepped out in order to show team pride, and the pictures of them say it all.

Some stars, like Gisele Bündchen and Olivia Culpo, are there because they're in relationships with team members (Culpo is dating Patriots WR Danny Amendola, and we all know that Bündchen is married to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady). Others, like Justin Timberlake and Pink, are there to perform to the enthused crowd of sports fans.

Look through some of the stars that we spied at the 2018 Super Bowl and see for yourself.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

Alex Rodriguez

Tiffany Haddish

Jenny McCarthy

Joe Biden

Pink

Miles Teller

Diddy

Diddy

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel