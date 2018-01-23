Celebrities Bundle Up in Style at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Although awards season is in full swing and capturing our full attention, we can’t lose sight of the year’s first major film festival: Sundance.
The Utah-based festival, which kicked off Thursday, Jan. 18, and extends until Jan. 28, is a star-studded event if ever there was one. Just a few days in, we’ve already spotted major players like Dakota Fanning, Octavia Spencer, and Idris Elba.
It should come as no surprise that Utah in January is, well, COLD, so our fave A-listers look a tad more buttoned-up than we’re accustomed to seeing them. Regardless, the stars are bringing their red carpet A-game.
I mean, look at Keira Knightley’s polished menswear ensemble (above). Can you think of anyone else on the planet that could get away with pairing a tuxedo and gauchos? We’re drawing a blank.
Scroll down below to see all our favorite looks from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
-
1. Emmy Rossum
at the IMDb Studio on Jan. 22.
-
2. Jon Hamm
at the premiere of Beirut on Jan. 22.
-
3. Naomi Watts
at the premiere of Ophelia on Jan. 22.
-
4. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
at the premiere of Monster on Jan. 22.
-
5. Suki Waterhouse
at the premiere of Assassination Nation on Jan. 21.
-
6. Hari Nef
at the Fresh Faces Times Talks on Jan. 21.
-
7. Elle Fanning
at the premiere of I Think We're Alone Now on Jan. 21.
-
8. Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith
at the Jan. 21 premiere of Skate Kitchen.
-
9. Bella Thorne
at the premiere of Assassination Nation on Jan. 21.
-
10. Maude Apatow
at the premiere of Assassination Nation on Jan. 21.
-
11. Hilary Swank
at the premiere of What They Had to Do on Jan. 21.
-
12. Priyanka Chopra
at the premiere of Burden the Park on Jan. 21.
-
13. Debra Messing
at the premiere of Search on Jan. 21.
-
14. Usher
at the premiere of Burden on Jan. 21.
-
15. Ethan Hawke
at the premiere of BLAZE on Jan. 21.
-
16. Armie Hammer
at The Hollywood Reporter's Sundance Studio on Jan. 21.
-
17. John Legend
at a Q&A for Monster on Jan. 21.
-
18. Chloë Grace Moretz
at the IMDb studio on Jan. 21.
-
19. Octavia Spencer
at the IMDb studio on Jan. 21.
-
20. Claire Danes
at the IMDb studio on Jan. 21.
-
21. Keira Knightley
at the premiere of Colette on Jan. 20.
-
22. Idris Elba
at the premiere of Yardie on Jan. 20.
-
23. Aubrey Plaza
at the premiere of An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn on Jan. 20.
-
24. Jake Gyllenhaal
at the premiere of Wildlife on Jan. 20.
-
25. Carey Mulligan
at the premiere of Wildlife on Jan. 20.
-
26. Jane Fonda
at the premiere of Jane Fonda in Five Acts on Jan. 20.
-
27. Issa Rae
at the Power of Story Panel: Culture Shift on Jan. 19.
-
28. Rose Byrne
at the premiere of Juliet, Naked on Jan. 19.
-
29. Zazie Beetz
at the premiere of Dead Pigs on Jan. 19.
-
30. Dakota Fanning
at the TNT And TBS Lodge on Jan. 19.
-
31. Jonah Hill
at the premiere of Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot on Jan. 19.
-
32. Chloë Sevigny
at the premiere of Lizzie on Jan. 19.
-
33. Maggie Gyllenhaal
at the premiere of The Kindergarten Teacher on Jan. 19.
-
34. Kathryn Hahn
at the premiere of Private Life on Jan. 18.
-
35. Molly Shannon
at the premiere of Private Life on Jan. 18.