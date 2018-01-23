Celebrities Bundle Up in Style at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Although awards season is in full swing and capturing our full attention, we can’t lose sight of the year’s first major film festival: Sundance.

The Utah-based festival, which kicked off Thursday, Jan. 18, and extends until Jan. 28, is a star-studded event if ever there was one. Just a few days in, we’ve already spotted major players like Dakota Fanning, Octavia Spencer, and Idris Elba.

It should come as no surprise that Utah in January is, well, COLD, so our fave A-listers look a tad more buttoned-up than we’re accustomed to seeing them. Regardless, the stars are bringing their red carpet A-game.

I mean, look at Keira Knightley’s polished menswear ensemble (above). Can you think of anyone else on the planet that could get away with pairing a tuxedo and gauchos? We’re drawing a blank.

Scroll down below to see all our favorite looks from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.