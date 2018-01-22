Yara Shahidi Wore a Jumpsuit with a Train Good Enough for Kate Middleton at Her Wedding

Wearing a show-stopping black gown on the red carpet is an easy win. Wearing a black jumpsuit with a train on the red carpet? That’s balls-to-the-wall winning. So, Yara Shahidi: a bajillion points go to you for swapping your Harvard sweatshirt out for arguably the coolest jumpsuit we’ve ever seen.

Shahidi and her stylist Jason Bolden worked with Ralph Lauren to create this fashion moment (we can’t simply call it a look), which has everything we love about Shahidi’s cool-girl, laid-back style with the added glitz and glamour a red carpet dress needs, courtesy of that insane train.

Bolden added Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany T and Tiffany HardWear pieces to Shahidi's look for some extra pizazz, adding up to about $15,000 worth of gold. Swoon.

The moment brought back memories from some red carpet looks of past we loved so much including Kerry Washington’s custom Brandon Maxwell cut-out gown from the Emmy's (also, train goals) and the numerous jumpsuits Shahidi’s TV mom Tracee Ellis Ross wears time and time again. Following in some pretty decent fashion footsteps if I do say so myself.