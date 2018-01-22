Timothée Chalamet Brought the Same Date to the SAGs as He Did 5 Years Ago

Timothée Chalamet, the millennial answer to your Jess Mariano obsession, arrived at the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday evening looking dapper and trendy, a red racing stripe running down the length of his black slacks.

Let’s take a moment:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anyway, we’re not here to talk about Timmy—we’re here to talk about his adorable date to the awards show. The 22-year-old breakout star was nominated for his acclaimed performance in Call Me by Your Name, and he brought along the woman who made it all possible: his mom!

Nicole Flender, aka Timmy’s mom, stood proudly by her son’s side in a black LBD with mesh trim, but as the actor was quick to point out, this was hardly mom’s first time as his date. Chalamet brought Flender to the very same awards show five years prior, when he guest starred on Showtime’s Homeland.

“Same date, 5 years later: THE QUEEN #sagawards,” Timothée captioned his two-photo Instagram slideshow.

With the Academy Awards looming, maybe mom can expect another high-profile evening with her son?