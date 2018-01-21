All the Glamorous 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Thought the Golden Globes were historic? The 2018 SAG Awards are bound to change the awards season game. For the first time ever, all of the presenters at the lavish ceremony will only be women, a move that’s perfect considering so many stars—both men and women—are fighting for equality in the name of feminist.
Yes, we love strong messages that encourage women to win in every way, but we also love the fashion, which brings us back year after year. Host Kristen Bell is sure to look spectacular, but what will all of the nominees like Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, and Uzo Aduba wear? Certainly, they’ll dress to impress.
At the Golden Globes, celebrities wore black to protest sexual harassment in the workplace and also support Time’s Up, an initiative that fights for equality for all. You bet we expect stars to continue to use their platform for good on the SAG Awards red carpet, too.
Scroll down to see the best looks of the big night.
1. Halle Berry
in Pamella Roland and Yael Sonia jewelry.
2. Kate Hudson
in Valentino
3. Nicole Kidman
in Armani and Harry Winston jewels
4. Reese Witherspoon
5. Margot Robbie
in Miu Miu
6. Kristen Bell
in J. Mendel
7. Tracee Ellis Ross
in Ralph & Russo
8. Allison Janney
in Yanina Couture
9. Saoirse Ronan
in custom Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry
10. Connie Britton
in Elisabetta Franchi
11. Laura Dern
in Christian Dior
-
12. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Olivia Munn
13. Yara Shahidi
14. Millie Bobby Brown
in Calvin Klein
15. Mary J. Bligein Jean Louis Sabaj
16. Susan Sarandon
17. Goldie Hawn
in Monique Lhuillier
18. Holly Hunter
in Paul Ka
19. Mandy Moore
in Ralph Lauren
20. Felicity Huffman
21. Allison Williams
in Ralph & Russo
22. Laura Linney
23. Brie Larson
in Gucci
24. Elizabeth Moss
in Adam Selman
25. Lupita Nyongo
in Ralph & Russo
26. Dakota Fanning
in Prada
27. Natalia Dyer
in Christian Dior Couture and Roger Vivier
28. Uzo Aduba
in Christian Siriano and Chopard jewelry.
29. Giuliana Rancic
in Steven Khalil Couture
30. Alison Brie
in Dundas
31. Sadie Sink
in Chanel
32. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Marsai Martin - Slide
33. Chrissy Metz
in Kate Spade
34. Gina Rodriguez
in Rasario
35. Molly Shannon
36. Greta Gerwig
in Bottega Veneta and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
37. Danielle Brooks
in Marc Bouwer
38. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Marisa Tomei
39. Susan Kelechi Watson
40. Sally Hawkins
41. Jackie Tohn
42. Joe Keery
43. Yvonne Strahovski
44. Dave Franco
in Paul Smith
45. Maya Rudolph
46. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Molly Sims
47. Justin Hartley
48. Samira Wiley
in Tadashi Shoji
49. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Yael Stone
50. Sterling K. Brown
in Giorgio Armani and Chopard
51. Gena Davis
52. Niecy Nash
53. Gaten Matarazzo
54. Milo Ventimiglia
55. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Natasha Lyonne
56. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Beanie Feldstein
57. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Alexander Skarsgaard
58. Timothee Chalamet
59. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Daniel Kaluuya
60. Susan Kelechi Watson
61. Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele
62. SAG 2018 Arrivals - Lea Delaria