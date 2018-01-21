All the Glamorous 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Thought the Golden Globes were historic? The 2018 SAG Awards are bound to change the awards season game. For the first time ever, all of the presenters at the lavish ceremony will only be women, a move that’s perfect considering so many stars—both men and women—are fighting for equality in the name of feminist.

Yes, we love strong messages that encourage women to win in every way, but we also love the fashion, which brings us back year after year. Host Kristen Bell is sure to look spectacular, but what will all of the nominees like Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, and Uzo Aduba wear? Certainly, they’ll dress to impress.

At the Golden Globes, celebrities wore black to protest sexual harassment in the workplace and also support Time’s Up, an initiative that fights for equality for all. You bet we expect stars to continue to use their platform for good on the SAG Awards red carpet, too.

Scroll down to see the best looks of the big night.