OITNB's Jessica Pimentel Wore a $1.2 Million Gown on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but how much does it run when the snapshot contains a $1.2 million gown?

That’s exactly what Orange Is the New Black star Jessica Pimentel got her hands on for Sunday night’s 2018 SAG Awards, where she arrived in a dress that we honestly could not ignore. The black Malan Breton gown actually has a name—the “black diamond”—and according to the designer, the indigenous people of Taiwan inspired the piece.

It has a high-slit, a cutout at the chest, plenty of embellishment, and an endless train that thankfully no one seems to have stepped on. She styled it with dangling earrings and subtle green accessories. “I wear capes in real life so the fact that it has a cape is stunning. The green is one of my favorites, I’m a Buddhist, it’s very up close to my Buddhist practice—green Tara practice—so green is very special for me, like a healing, powerful,” she told InStyle.

That sounds beautiful, but Pimentel dropped another sartorial bomb on us: “In the dress are crushed black diamonds. It’s a $1.2 million dress and I feel exactly like that, a million bucks. I love everything about it. It fit like a glove when I put it on. I didn’t even have to look in the mirror. I just put it on and I knew it was going to be the dress for tonight.”

VIDEO: 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

So was the color of choice in line with the Time’s Up movement? “I knew I was going to wear black. I didn’t know if other people were going to, but I felt that it was appropriate even though we’re all dressed very femininely and beautifully, I felt that I wanted to wear black. I never wear black on the red carpet so I felt that time was up, it was time for me to do that,” she said.

Scroll down for another look at the $1.2 million dress—and to see Pimentel’s Orange Is the New Black castmates on the red carpet.