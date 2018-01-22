Nicole Kidman Had the Flu at the SAG Awards but We Never Would Have Noticed

Nicole Kidman looked unbelievably gorgeous in a sequin-covered Armani look at the 2018 SAG Awards, but did you know she was actually super sick when she hit the major red carpet event?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 50-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her performance in Big Little Lies and, guys, her speech revealed that yes, she really wasn’t feeling her best.

Yes, she thanked fellow nominees like Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and asked Hollywood to put an end to ageism. “To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary,” she said. “How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old … 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That’s not the case now. We’ve proven … and are proving that we are potent, and powerful and viable.”

And yes, she thanked co-star Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Zoë Kravitz for their support. But it’s the fact that she admitted she’s sick AF that makes us love her even more.

“I’m incredibly nervous because this is reality colliding with fantasy right now. I was working until 1 a.m. which is a fantastic blessing last night but I have the flu and I’m playing a pretty out there, raw character right now so I’m having a little trouble shedding it, but I’m here and I’m incredibly grateful,” she said.

Nicole, we would have stayed home, so props, girl.