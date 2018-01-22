Margot Robbie Wore Pink Feathers to the 2018 SAG Awards and the Look Is Everything

Margot Robbie deserves a standing ovation for her portrayal of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, which scored her a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor at the 2018 SAG Awards.

But you know what else we want to give her a round of applause for? The look she wore on Sunday night’s red carpet. The 27-year-old Australian, who by the way grew up on a farm in Queensland, was fantastically fabulous for the cameras in a pink Miu Miu dress that honestly looks like a dream.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The sleeveless halter-style dress featured subtle and super feminine embellishments on the bodice, not to mention a delightful feather detail around the waistline. She carried a rectangular clutch and sported simple and perfectly matched accessories.

Not only did Robbie catch our eye tonight, but she also did so with a stellar series of looks during her promotional tour of I, Tonya—her stylist Kate Young is a pro.