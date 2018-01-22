Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Were the Cutest Mother-Daughter Duo at the 2018 SAG Awards

If you were in search of the most adorable mother-daughter pair at the 2018 SAG Awards, look no further than Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn.

The headline-making pair hit the red carpet together and looked like a photo straight out of the '80s. Hudson kept it pretty in pink—like many stars did on the red carpet—and turned to a long-sleeve ruffled Valentino dress that grazed the ground and made her definitely hard to miss. She also sported her fresh pixie, which she cut summer 2017 for her upcoming role in Sister, which Sia is directing.

Hawn, on the other hand, turned to a teal one-shouldered look that’s, for a lack of a better description, super Goldie. On the red carpet, they told E!’s Giuliana Rancic what they’ve learned about each other over the years.

RELATED: All the Glamorous 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks

“I feel lucky, blessed that I have a role model that I can call my mom, do you know what I mean?” Hudson said. “One of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness, and that family is everything.”

“We learn a lot from each other and we just listen,” Hawn said.

Talk about cute.