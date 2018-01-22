Why Claire Foy Skipped the SAGs Despite Winning a Major Award

Alexandra Whittaker
Jan 22, 2018 @ 9:30 am

When the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 2018 SAG Awards was unveiled, Claire Foy's name was announced, and the audience applauded ... only Foy never came up to collect her trophy.

Despite taking home one of the evening's top honors, The Crown's leading lady was nowhere to be found at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The actress beat out others who were present for the show, including Elisabeth Moss and Millie Bobby Brown, but Foy had a good reason for skipping out on the ceremony. Her co-star Matt Smith revealed why.

Netflix

"She's not here I'm afraid. She's filming, she's being very successful filming, and she's in Berlin, where it's impossibly cold," he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "She won it last year. I'm not sure she'll win it again, but it's nice to be invited to the party."

Foy is currently working on the thriller The Girl in the Spider's Web, in which she plays Lisbeth Salander.

RELATED: These Actors from The Crown Look Exactly Like Their Real-Life Royal Counterparts

Entertainment Weekly reported that the film's production will take place in Berlin and Stockholm this month so, ultimately, it's not really a surprise that she had to skip out on part of awards season.

When you've got to work, you've got to work. With that job ethic, it wouldn't be surprising if she took home even more awards in the future, even if she can't always accept them in person.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The less you do, the less you say. Or think or feel or breathe or exist. [MUSIC] My name is Elizabeth. Long live Queen Elizabeth. [MUSIC] You've taken my career from me. You've taken my home. You've taken my name. [MUSIC] I thought we were in this together. [MUSIC] You're my wife or my queen? I am both and a strong man would be able to kneel to both. I will not kneel before my wife. You're wife isn't asking you too. The Queen commands me. Yes. I beg you make an exception for me. No. [MUSIC] The crown must win, must Always win. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!