All the Celebrities Wearing Time’s Up Pins at the 2018 SAG Awards

At the 2018 Golden Globes, nearly every star wore black in protest of sexual harassment and abuse, but Sunday night’s SAG Awards red carpet saw a sea of color and even some see-through looks.

Does that mean stars stopped speaking up about the movement? Not at all. While some used their acceptance speeches to talk about breaking their silence on harassment, others did on the red carpet during interviews and by wearing pins in support of Time’s Up, the organization that fights to end workplace inequality.

Big Sick star Kumail Nanjinani hit the carpet with his wife Emily V. Gordon (she co-wrote the film) and talked about why he chose to wear the pin. “I think we have to listen, we have to support, we have to amplify,” he told E!. “I think it’s time for us to sort of listen to the discussions that women are having and look at ourselves in the mirror and interrogate our own behaviors because a lot of times men are coming off in ways that they don’t understand are harmful.”

He continued, saying, “So I think that’s the most important thing—listening and then making sure you’re behaving in a way that is appropriate …”

Host Kristen Bell didn't wear a pin, but she did change out of her pink J. Mendel dress into a black look to support Time's Up. “We also have her in black throughout the show honoring the Time’s Up movement. We wanted her glam but also comfortable and made sure the dresses matched the tone of the show," her stylist, Nicole Chavez, told People.

