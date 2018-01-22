The Best Hairstyles at the 2018 SAG Awards

If you've been stuck in a hair rut since the start of 2018, look no further than the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet to get you out of it. Some of your favorite celebs' looks for the night will give you the inspiration you're in search of for new ways to wear your hair twisted up in a bun or how to update your lob.
Millie Bobby Brown's braided double buns, Olivia Munn's sleek lob, and Laura Dern's loose, wavy updo are just a few of the hair moments that you're going to want to recreate have a hand at this year.
Keep scrolling to see the best hairstyles from the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet.
1. Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross's tight braided bun in two words: simply chic.
2. Nicole Kidman
Fact: No one does a red carpet updo like Kidman, and her SAG Awards style was no exception. She wore her side-swept curls pinned-up on one side, and left a face-framing tendril out on the other.
3. Margot Robbie
If you're tired of wearing your lob straight, the effortless texture of Robbie's style actually requires little effort to achieve. Reach for a wave spray and a large-barreled curling iron to create loose bends starting at your mid-lengths to ends.
4. Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star brought one of your favorite early 2000s hairstyles to the red carpet. She wore her hair twisted up in not one, but two space buns. Brown gave the retro hairstyle a chic twist by braiding each bun and wrapping a black ribbon around its base.
5. Mandy Moore
Moore’s stylist Ashley Streicher created the This Is Us star’s side-swept waves by drying her hair in sections using Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com) starting at the top and round brushing them up for extra volume, and set them in Velcro rollers for 20 minutes. She brushed and back combed them out and sprayed Garnier’s Full Control Hairspray ($3; target.com) for hold. Stretcher finished by pinning a few pieces back behind the ear, then brushing them below the bobby pins for a ‘70s vibe.
6. Kate Hudson
A buzz cut is one of the toughest hairstyles to grow out—unless your Kate Hudson. The actress' gave the layers of her now pixie length a tousled, piece-y texture.
7. Halle Berry
From the front, Berry's hairstyle might look like the average high pony, but from the back you'll see that it's actually dividing into two tails: one at her crown, and the other at the nape of her neck.
8. Reese Witherspoon
Shiny, retro waves are always in style on a red carpet. Witherspoon channeled Old Hollywood by brushing her hair into a deep side part and styling her hair in loose waves with the curling iron pointed away from her face.
9. Olivia Munn
Munn's simple and sleek blowout shows off her subtle caramel ribbon highlights.
-
10. Laura Dern
We're feeling Dern's loose, low ponytail. The Big Little Lies star pulled her hair back into a ponytail at the nape of her neck and weaved black rope around it about halfway down. Textured face-framing tendrils were left out on both sides to complete the effortless vibe of the look. Dern's stylist Ryan Trygstad applied Dove's Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum ($6; target.com) to the ends of her hair piece-y and sharp.