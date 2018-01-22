The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
January 21, 2018 @ 7:45 PM
by: Victoria Moorhouse

Your beauty Pinterest board is about to get a massive overhaul, or at least, it's about to be dominated by 2018 SAG Awards beauty looks. From gorgeous metallic eyes to the bold lip shades you've always wanted to try, Hollywood took the red carpet by storm with downright gorgeous hair and makeup moments. Here, we rounded up a few of our all-time favorites.

VIDEO: The Riskiest Golden Globes Looks Ever

 

 

 

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top