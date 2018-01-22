The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Your beauty Pinterest board is about to get a massive overhaul, or at least, it's about to be dominated by 2018 SAG Awards beauty looks. From gorgeous metallic eyes to the bold lip shades you've always wanted to try, Hollywood took the red carpet by storm with downright gorgeous hair and makeup moments. Here, we rounded up a few of our all-time favorites.
1. Alison Brie
GLOW star Alison Brie walked the red carpet wearing an ‘80s-inspired, one-sleeve evening gown, but balanced out the look with a modern messy updo. Her hair was secured at the back of her head in a low-key knot, while twists added effortless texture and volume to the rest of the look. As for makeup, she chose a coral-red lipstick with a satin finish and a subtle smoky eye.
2. Kristen Bell
It was all about the updos at the 2018 SAG Awards. A simple side part can transform your look, and Bell demonstrated that with her slicked-back hairstyle. For makeup, the actress and host of the evening opted for glowy eyes and a simple pink lip.
3. Samira Wiley
If you haven't invested in an eyelash serum yet, Samira Wiley's fluttery lashes will convince you to make the purchase. The actress complemented her gorgeous eye makeup with a rich berry lipstick shade, one of the season's hottest beauty trends.
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross showed up at the 2018 SAG Awards wearing the ultimate red carpet beauty look—an elegant updo and crimson red lipstick. It’s a combo that stands the test of time.
5. Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer can pull off any decade’s beauty trends. Her character Nancy made a curly bob her signature in Stranger Things, but Dyer chose to pull her hair back into a sleek and polished updo for the 2018 SAGs red carpet. Her elegant hairstyle was paired with a makeup look that was just as timeless—a precise cat eye and pink lips.
6. Connie Britton
An extreme side part, loose beach waves, and a bubblegum pink lip made Connie Britton's SAG Awards beauty look a total win.
7. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi's colorful eyeliner is usually the focal point of her makeup look, but for the 2018 SAGs red carpet, it was all about her shiny red lip gloss. She finished off her beauty moment with groomed brows, curled lashes, and wore her hair in her natural curls. To get the look, celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson started by saturating damp hair from root to tip with the Taliah Waajid Green Apple and Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner ($10; naturalhair.org). Then, the pro brushed her hair with a boar bristle brush to distribute the product, and then dried the hair with a diffuser. Next, Johnson applied a quarter-size amount of Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream ($7; amazon.com) to define the curls before brushing the hair again.
8. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning attended the 2018 SAG Awards wearing a voluminous ballerina bun, rosy blush, silver shimmery eyeshadow, and a pink-nude lip shade.
9. Margot Robbie
I, Tonya star Margot Robbie made her SAG Awards debut wearing her shoulder-grazing lob haircut in a natural windswept texture. Her makeup was a testament to the fact that the monochromatic trend isn’t going anywhere, matching her rosy blush and matte pink lipstick to the soft pink color of her dress.
10. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown wore the red carpet beauty look of your early aughts dreams. She pulled her hair into double buns that were each accessorized with black ribbons tied around the base and fastened into a bow. For makeup, she took a color cue from her evening gown and debuted hot pink lipstick.
11. Reese Witherspoon
The Old Hollywood waves hairstyle is one of the most quintessential red carpet beauty looks of all time. Reese Witherspoon chose the style for her SAGs appearance, along with rose-hued blush, pink lipstick, and groomed brows.
12. Nicole Kidman
Loose, curly updos are something of a red carpet signature for Nicole Kidman. This side-parted creation featured a tousled knot secured at the nape of her neck and face-framing tendrils. She finished off her stunning look with creamy red lipstick.
13. Mandy Moore
While we couldn't stop staring at Mandy Moore's curly lob, the blue eyeshadow delicately placed on the inner corners of her eyes, subtly complementing the cobalt blue hue of her dress, is what is going to make this look one of the best SAGs beauty moments of all time.
14. Lupita Nyong'o
The metallic silver shade of Lupita Nyong'o's sparkly dress showed up in her shimmery smoky eye makeup at the 2018 SAGs. And that wasn't the end of the sparkle—the actress tied everything together with a chrome lipstick shade, too.
15. Olivia Munn
Curls and waves were everywhere on the SAGs red carpet, but Olivia Munn decided to style her lob in a sleek, straight, and flyaway-free look, complete with an eye-catching center part. For her makeup, she stuck with three very noticeable trends—matte pink lips, shimmery neutral shadow, and rosy blush.
16. Kate Hudson
Fact: Kate Hudson's pixie cut will make you consider chopping off all your hair. Her cut now has some length on top, so she brushed it over to the side, mimicking a side-swept bang, and styled it with lots of texture. And maybe consider giving your lip gloss more playtime—Hudson rocked a pink shiny shade on the red carpet, along with lots and lots of lashes.
17. Sairose Ronan
Here's exactly how you make a low ponytail red carpet appropriate. Lady Bird star Sairose Ronan's pony featured wavy face-framing strands and a little volume at the crown, while her lavender eyeshadow referenced her pastel evening gown.