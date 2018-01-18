Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 SAG Awards 

Ladies and gentlemen, we are officially in the midst of awards season, and that means surprises and snubs, eyebrow-raising acceptance speeches, blistering monologues, and lots and lots of red carpet photos. Fortunately for us, this year's SAG Awards seems to be gearing up for the same sort of night.

If you want all the pertinent details before the action kicks off Sunday, allow us to help you out.

When Are the SAG Awards?

This year's SAG Awards will be on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will honor members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The official show will air on both TNT and TBS (who doesn't love choices?).

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Where Are the SAG Awards?

The show will be broadcast from Los Angeles at the Shrine Auditorium. This location has been a longstanding favorite of awards shows, and the Academy Awards, Emmys, and Grammys have all been hosted there before.

Who Is Hosting the SAG Awards?

The 2018 SAG Awards will have a host, which is a huge break in tradition. Nobody has ever hosted the show before, but Kristen Bell is stepping up to the plate.

The Frozen alumna has already put out some hilarious underwear-bearing promos for the big night.

🍑🍑🍑 #SAGawards A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 5, 2018 at 3:29pm PST

It's also notable that Bell is a staunch supporter of the Time's Up movement, which dominated the conversation at the 2018 Golden Globes. TBD on whether this is incorporated into her plans as the host.

"The Time's Up movement is making clear, I think, that we are moving forward," she has said to E! News. "This is not something that everybody's going to talk about with a sad face forever.”

Who Is Presenting at the SAG Awards?

For the first time ever, the SAG Awards will feature solely female presenters. The ceremony's 13 acting awards will be presented by women (and hopefully to women this time). In the past, pairs of male and female presenters have given out awards, but this year has changed for a good reason.

SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell told EW that she wanted to feature women only after talking to her daughter after attending the Women's March last January.

“We’re an awards show. We’re not trying to proselytize to anyone—the idea was to salute our women,” said Connell. “So many of our women have been very, very brave, as have other women in other industries this year and we thought it was an opportunity to salute our women because it’s not just about one issue."

Who Is Nominated for a SAG Award?

The SAG Awards nomination list is packed with talent this year, with multiple nods being given out to Big Little Lies, The Handmaid's Tale, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, among others. See the full list here.

What Time Does the SAG Awards Red Carpet Start?

Like they have at previous award shows, E! will broadcast the red carpet from its Live from the Red Carpet Special beginning at 6 p.m. ET. If you're looking to catch the fashion (especially following the Golden Globes red carpet blackout), be sure to tune in then.

How can I watch the SAG Awards?

If you're looking to tune into the action, be sure to watch teh show starting Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on TNT and TBS, but if you want to catch the red carpet action, watch E! at 6 p.m.