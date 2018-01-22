All the Celebrities Front Row at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Bonjour! Many people look forward to the actual Super Bowl, but we get even more excited by the Super Bowl of fashion, which each season commences in the most romantic place possible: Paris.

The designers you love kicked off a week of shows on Monday for Paris Couture Fashion Week, and with new shows come new celebrity sightings. Emily Blunt kept it fabulous at Christian Dior, where Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri won the popularity contest with a front row that included Willow Smith, Olivia Palermo, Natalia Vodianova, Jhené Aiko, and Big Sean.

VIDEO: The 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Other shows we’re excited for? Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Valentino, Armani Privé, and Chanel, obviously.

Scroll down to see your favorite celebrities front row.