All the Celebrities Front Row at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Bonjour! Many people look forward to the actual Super Bowl, but we get even more excited by the Super Bowl of fashion, which each season commences in the most romantic place possible: Paris.
The designers you love kicked off a week of shows on Monday for Paris Couture Fashion Week, and with new shows come new celebrity sightings. Emily Blunt kept it fabulous at Christian Dior, where Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri won the popularity contest with a front row that included Willow Smith, Olivia Palermo, Natalia Vodianova, Jhené Aiko, and Big Sean.
Other shows we’re excited for? Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Valentino, Armani Privé, and Chanel, obviously.
Scroll down to see your favorite celebrities front row.
-
1. Naomi Campbell
at Dior.
-
2. Willow Smith
at Dior.
-
3. Olvia Palermo
at Dior.
-
4. Alexa Chung
at Dior.
-
5. Natalia Vodianova
at Dior.
-
6. Chiara Ferragni
at Dior.
-
7. Miroslava Duma
at Schiaparelli.
-
8. Winnie Harlow
at Dior.
-
9. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean
at Dior.
-
10. Haley Bennett
at Dior.
-
11. Chriselle Lim
at Dior.
-
12. Arizona Muse
at Dior.
-
13. Olivia Palermo
at Schiaparelli.
-
14. Kylie Minogue
at Schiaparelli.
-
15. Melissa George
at Schiaparelli.
-
16. Lady Kitty Spencer
at Schiaparelli.
-
17. Kylie Minogue
at Ralph & Russo.
-
18. Olivia Palermo
at Ralph & Russo.
-
19. Natalia Vodianova
at Ralph & Russo.