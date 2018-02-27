The 2018 Oscars Stage Is Adorned with 45 Million Swarovski Crystals—See It Here

The cameras may focus on what celebrities are wearing on the red carpet at the Oscars, but inside the show, someone’s responsible for making the venue itself look like a million bucks.

Enter Derek McLane, the set designer that’s been tapped to transform Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre into a dreamy movie set for all the nominated stars, their guests, and host Jimmy Kimmel. For the eleventh year in a row, organizers of the Academy Awards tapped Swarovski to make this magic happen, and with the help of McLane, the results contain more than 45 million crystals that'll light up the stage. Curious to see what it’ll look like? Check out this exclusive rendering below.

Courtesy of Swarvoski

McLane placed a lot of emphasis on the new proscenium—the upper, arched structure surrounding the stage—that indeed features more than 45 million crystals mixed in with octagonal tiles, metal, and mirrored materials. 32 people were needed to bring this piece to life, which weighs 15,500 pounds and took over 3,250 hours to complete. Together, the structure covers roughly 1,750-square-feet of space, which is epic.

“I started the design for this year’s Oscars with a bold new proscenium, inspired by an image I had seen of fragmented mirror. The shapes felt almost natural, like the inside of a geode. That became the kicking off point for a whole bunch of other elements, all playing with reflectivity and sources of light. There are elements that are very modern and others that suggest Hollywood regency. But their reflectivity is what ties them together,” McLane tells InStyle of the inspiration.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2018 Oscars Online

In addition, he also worked with Swarovski to dress the stage with curtains that feature over 80,000 crystals, opera boxes that’ll have over 23,000 stones, and floating Oscars that have over 140,000 crystals. That’s a lot of bling.

What’s cool about this whole thing is that Swarovski has helped deliver Hollywood magic for years. Their crystals made a film debut in Blonde Venus featuring Marlene Dietrich, and have since been included in Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Catch the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.