See All the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

You could have called the 90th annual Academy Awards historic months before Sunday night.
Before host Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage to officially kick off Hollywood’s biggest night, the world’s attention will be on what’s arguably the most important part of the event this year: the red carpet. Of course nominees like Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, and Saoirse Ronan will look phenomenal in designer dresses and jewels that cost more than a mortgage, however, we expect the looks to send social and political messages in response to the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.
At the 2018 Golden Globes, women and men banded together to wear black in solidarity against sexual harassment in the workplace. Will it be the main topic on everyone’s tongue?
Scroll down to see the best looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet.
1. Jennifer Garner
2. Jennifer Lawrence
in Christian Dior.
3. Allison Williams
in Armani Privé.
4. Margot Robbie
5. Salma Hayek
6. Laura Dern
7. Zendaya
in Giambattista Valli.
8. Helen Mirren
9. Viola Davis
in Michael Kors Collection and carrying Roger Vivier.
10. Allison Janney
in a Reem Acra gown and carrying a Roger Vivier clutch.
11. Mary J. Blige
in Versace.
12. Taraji P. Henson
in a custom Vera Wang gown and St. Vincent jewelry.
13. Elisabeth Moss
14. Ashley Judd
in a Badgley Mischka gown and Bulgari jewelry.
15. Leslie Bibb
in J. Mendel.
16. Zoey Deutch
in an Elie Saab gown, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and Stuart Weitzman heels.
17. Jane Fonda
in Balmain.
18. Kristin Cavallari
in a Pamella Roland gown, H. Stern jewels, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.
19. Kelly Ripa
20. Eiza Gonzalez
in Ralph Lauren.
21. Abbie Cornish
22. Beanie Feldstein
23. Giuliana Rancic
in a Georges Chakra gown Forevermark jewelry, and Alexandre Birman shoes.
24. Maria Menounos
25. Sofia Carson
in Giambattista Valli.
26. Sally Hawkins
27. Gina Rodriguez
in Zuhair Murad.
28. Mira Sorvino
29. Mirai Nagasu
in Tadashi Shoji.
30. Brad Goreski
31. Daniel Kaluuya
32. Camila Alves
33. Betty Gabriel
in Tony Ward.
34. Kelly Marie Tran
in Jenny Packham.
35. Louise Roe
in Monique Lhuillier.
36. Adam Rippon
37. Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele
38. Andra Day
39. Janet Mock
in a Christian Siriano dress and carrying Judith Leiber.
40. Rita Moreno
41. Common
in Giorgio Armani.
42. Lin-Manuel Miranda
43. Whoopi Goldberg
44. Samara Weaving
45. Chadwick Boseman
46. St. Vincent
47. Armie Hammer