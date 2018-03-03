How to Watch the 2018 Oscars Online

Doesn’t every aspiring actor dream of taking home an Oscar?

Inarguably the most anticipated awards show for Hollywood, the Academy Awards ceremony is saved for the end of the season, after the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. The 2018 show is scheduled for Sunday, March 4—and we have a laundry list of reasons to look forward to the grand event.

Legendary stars and newcomers dress to the nines on the red carpet. And this year, we’re curious to see which celebrities choose to support #MeToo and Time’s Up with their outfit choices and in speeches. The full list of 2018 Oscar nominees is impressive, and it’ll be interesting to see which topics (Politics? Sexual harassment? His favorite film? All of the above?) host Jimmy Kimmel chooses to address in his opening monologue.

But how do you actually watch the show? We’ve got you.

First up, you’ll want to catch ABC’s red carpet coverage, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET before the official start of the show at 8 p.m. E! will air its Live from the Red Carpet special ahead of the ceremony as well. You can watch red carpet highlights, backstage footage, and show "look-ins" on the Academy or ABC's pages on Facebook Watch, which is the exclusive social platform for the live stream of the Oscars.

As for the show itself: Aside from catching it live on ABC, the easiest thing to do is to visit abc.com or the ABC app to stream it. There’s a catch, however. You’ll need sign in with your TV or cable provider account. Don't have one? All of the following streaming services will be airing it, and you can sign up for a free seven-day trial: Sling TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV.

Catch the 2018 Oscars ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Mar. 4.