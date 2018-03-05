The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Oscars

Since the Academy Awards is considered the biggest night in film, unforgettable celebrity beauty looks from the show's red carpet are pretty much a given.
The 2018 Oscars was no different, calling for Hollywood's biggest to wear hair and makeup looks of cinematic proportions. A few examples: Allison Williams's shimmery eyeshadow and Margot Robbie's wavy bob were award-worthy, must-see looks from the night.
Keep scrolling to see all of the best celebrity beauty looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet.
-
1. Helen Mirren
The star paired her layered pixie cut with one of last year's biggest trends: monochromatic makeup. She wore rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks and a matching matte lip.
-
2. Allison Williams
The Get Out star styled her brunette lob with Old Hollywood waves—a signature on Oscars night. Williams's hairstylist Peter Lux prepped her hair by spraying Goldwell's Kerasilk Forming Shape Spray (goldwell.us) for added movement to her towel-dried hair.
Shimmery rose gold eyeshadow was traced along her lower lashes and a metallic pink lip finished off her look.
-
3. Allison Janney
Side-swept bangs are back. The confirmation comes from Allison Janney on the Oscars red carpet. The Best Supporting Actress nominee wore her hair in a low chignon, with her bangs swept to the side. For her makeup, she stuck to a rosy color scheme, with pink blush and a ballet slipper pink lip.
-
4. Laura Dern
A classic beauty look never fails to make an impact on the red carpet. Case in point: Dern’s retro, side-swept waves and soft teal smoky eye and rosy lipstick. Her makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl used several shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Smartorial ($49; sephora.com) on her lids, and lined Dern's upper eyes with Marc Jacobs Beauty's Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Co(vert) ($24; sephora.com).
To ensure that her waves stayed in place the entire evening, celebrity hairstylist Creighton Bowman misted each section after it was curled with Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com).
-
5. Mary J. Blige
Nominated for both Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song in 2018, Mary J. Blige waltzed onto the Oscars red carpet wearing her platinum blonde pixie cut with a dramatic and chic pompadour, while she focused on lengthened and curled lashes and a glossy lip for her makeup.
To give Blige lashes long enough to make you think that they're extensions, the singer's makeup artist D’Andre Michael applied a few coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty's Velvet Noir Mascara ($26; sephora.com) to her upper and lower lashes.
-
6. Viola Davis
The star pulled her natural curls into a low ponytail. A classic smoky eye and nude lip gloss completed her red carpet beauty look.
-
7. Margot Robbie
If you've yet to be convinced to get this year's hottest haircut, the new wavy bob that Robbie debuted on the red carpet is going to be the style that you screenshot and show your stylist this spring. Her stylist Bryce Scarlett sprayed the star's hair with Moroccanoil's Dry Texture Spray ($28; nordstrom.com) to break up her waves and add texture. The I, Tonya star kept her makeup soft and natural with groomed brows and pink blush and lipstick.
-
8. Zendaya
Ever the beauty chameleon, you never know what beauty look Zendaya’s going to try on the red carpet. For the 2018 Oscars, she pulled her hair in a tight topknot at the crown of her head, and paired the updo with a plum smoky eye and neutral lipstick.
-
9. Jennifer Lawrence
J-Law brought her Carrie Bradshaw-inspired curls to the 2018 Oscars. She also proved that you can, in fact, do a bold eye and lip at once. Lawrence went with a charcoal, winged-out smoky eye and brick red lip for her makeup.
-
10. Elisabeth Moss
Moss's glam waves are always guaranteed to show up in award show beauty roundups. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin gave the classic look an unexpected twist by going with a bold fuchsia lipstick instead of red. The exact shade he used? Dior's new Lacquered Lipstick & Lacquered Plump in Neon Magenta.
-
11. Taraji P. Henson
Silver metallic eyeshadow and a plum lip complemented the Empire star’s sleek asymmetrical lob. Celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff started off the entire look with skin hydration before moving on to makeup. "Because Taraji's dress was Grecian and flowy, and showed lots of skin, I wanted to make sure she was glowing and moisturized from head to toe! I used Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion ($6; target.com)—made with deep healing moisturizers and Vaseline jelly, it was the perfect choice to show off her healthy, luminous skin," she said.
-
12. Emily Blunt
Blunt kept the romantic vibe of her pastel pleated dress going with soft, neutral makeup and a braided low bun. Laura Mercier Celebrity Makeup Artist Ambassador Jenn Streicher's lipstick shade of choice for the night? A combo of Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Vibe and Ruthless ($28 each; sephora.com). Streicher applied "Vibe" all over the lip, and used "Ruthless" on just the middle area.
For extra insurance that the braided bun would hold up all night, Blunt's hairstylist Lani Reeves sprayed it with KMS HAIRSTAY Anti-Humidity Seal spray ($16; amazon.com).
-
13. Nicole Kidman
If the 2018 Oscars red carpet is any indication, you're going to see sleek hairstyles and center parts everywhere this season. Nicole Kidman is one of many celebs who broke out their flat irons before hitting the red carpet, but she made the look her own by tucking the front pieces behind her ears. The actress' stylist Kylee Heath blew her hair smooth using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com), and added & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder at the roots for extra lift.
-
14. Lupita Nyong'o
Gold wire was weaved throughout the Lupita Nyongo's braided updo, and really would you expect anything less than a memorable hairstyle from the star whose headband got its own Twitter account after it appeared on the 2015 Oscars red carpet? As for the actress' makeup, metallic navy eyeshadow was swept on Nyongo's lid and along the lower lash line. A swipe of neutral lip gloss completed the look.
-
15. Saorise Ronan
Robbie wasn't the only celeb to debut a new haircut on the 2018 Oscars red carpet, Academy-Award nominee Saorise Ronan also got a bob. The actress styled her new cut straight with a center part and her front pieces tucked behind her ears. Her stylist Adir Abergel smoothed over flyaways by using a toothbrush to apply Virtue Labs Perfect Ending Split End Serum ($40; virtuelabs.com) to Ronan's hair.
-
16. Emma Stone
Although straight hair was a popular choice on the Oscars red carpet this year, one celeb who we were surprised to see try the trend was Emma Stone, who usually opts for classic Old Hollywood waves or loose updos. For the 2018 Academy Awards, she wore her hair sleek with a a deep side part. Her stylist Mara Roszak ran Living Proof's No Frizz Nourishing Oil ($20; sephora.com) through her mid-lengths to ends for a shiny, flyaway-free finish. Pink monochromatic makeup matched her blazer's fuchsia belt.
-
17. Jennifer Garner
New trends are born on the red carpet, but Jennifer Garner's loose waves are an example of why some hairstyles are considered classic. Before taking hot tools to her hair, Garner's stylist Adir Abergel prepped her hair with Virtue Labs One For All 6-in-1 Styler ($36; virtuelabs.com) to create a strong, shiny base.
Shimmery blue eyeshadow was traced along the actress' lower lash line to tie the shade of her dress into her beauty look.
-
18. Gal Gadot
Berry lipstick is always a popular choice on the red carpet. To achieve the color Gal Gadot wore, celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani layered Revlon Colorstay Lipliner in Wine and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red ($5; target.com). To balance out the look, she wore her hair pulled back in a tight French twist. "Gal’s look tonight is inspired by her Givenchy silver gown and Tiffany diamond and aquamarine necklace—we decided to put the hair up so that we could really highlight the jewel!" said celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend. "The final look has an Art Deco feel—just a hint of 1920’s – without being costumey." Before curling the hair that was later pulled into a twist, Townsend misted on Dove Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($6; target.com) to protect her strands from the heat.