The 2018 Oscar Nominations Are In—See the Full List Here

After months of speculation, the 2018 Oscar nominations are finally in! Naturally, we’ll spend much of the following week (month?) poring over the contenders, doing our best to predict the 90th annual Academy Awards winners.

It will be difficult to top last year’s ceremony, which concluded with one of the most unexpected snafus in awards show history when La La Land was falsely announced as Best Picture over the true winner, Moonlight. This year’s best picture race is nearly as contentious, as no obvious front-runner has emerged throughout awards season thus far.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Scroll down below to see the full list of nominees.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins in The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Meryl Streep in The Post

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water

Best animated feature film of the year

The Boss Baby – Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner – Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Coco – Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand – Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Achievement in cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound – Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen

Achievement in costume design

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle

Achievement in directing

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro

Best documentary feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail – Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Faces Places – Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

Icarus – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Last Men in Aleppo – Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island – Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Best documentary short subject

"Edith+Eddie"– Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" – Frank Stiefel

"Heroin(e)" – Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

"Knife Skills" – Thomas Lennon

"Traffic Stop" – Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Achievement in film editing

Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk – Lee Smith

I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory

Best foreign language film of the year

A Fantastic Woman – Chile

The Insult – Lebanon

Loveless – Russia

On Body and Soul – Hungary

The Square – Sweden

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder – Arjen Tuiten

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"Mighty River" from Mudbound – Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from Coco – Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best motion picture of the year

Call Me by Your Name – Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers Darkest Hour Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers Dunkirk Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Get Out – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers Lady Bird Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O'Neill, Producers Phantom Thread JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

The Post – Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Achievement in production design

Beauty and the Beast – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water – Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Best animated short film

"Dear Basketball" – Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

"Garden Party" – Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

"Lou" – Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

"Negative Space" – Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

"Revolting Rhymes" – Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Best live action short film

"DeKalb Elementary" – Reed Van Dyk

"The Eleven O'Clock" – Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

"My Nephew Emmett" – Kevin Wilson, Jr.

"The Silent Child" – Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

"Watu Wote/All of Us" – Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Achievement in sound editing

Baby Driver – Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green

Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Achievement in sound mixing

Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth Dunkirk Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Achievement in visual effects

Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name – Screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist – Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan – Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Molly's Game – Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound – Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original screenplay

The Big Sick – Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out – Written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Written by Martin McDonagh