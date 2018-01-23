The 2018 Oscar Nominations Are In—See the Full List Here

After months of speculation, the 2018 Oscar nominations are finally in! Naturally, we’ll spend much of the following week (month?) poring over the contenders, doing our best to predict the 90th annual Academy Awards winners.
It will be difficult to top last year’s ceremony, which concluded with one of the most unexpected snafus in awards show history when La La Land was falsely announced as Best Picture over the true winner, Moonlight. This year’s best picture race is nearly as contentious, as no obvious front-runner has emerged throughout awards season thus far.
This year’s ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Scroll down below to see the full list of nominees.
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins in The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Meryl Streep in The Post
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water
Best animated feature film of the year
The Boss Baby – Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner – Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo
Coco – Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand – Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
Achievement in cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound – Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen
Achievement in costume design
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle
Achievement in directing
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro
Best documentary feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail – Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman
Faces Places – Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
Icarus – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
Last Men in Aleppo – Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen
Strong Island – Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes
Best documentary short subject
"Edith+Eddie"– Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405" – Frank Stiefel
"Heroin(e)" – Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
"Knife Skills" – Thomas Lennon
"Traffic Stop" – Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
Achievement in film editing
Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk – Lee Smith
I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory
Best foreign language film of the year
A Fantastic Woman – Chile
The Insult – Lebanon
Loveless – Russia
On Body and Soul – Hungary
The Square – Sweden
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
"Mighty River" from Mudbound – Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens
"Remember Me" from Coco – Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren
"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best motion picture of the year
Call Me by Your Name – Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers Darkest Hour Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers Dunkirk Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers
Get Out – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers Lady Bird Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O'Neill, Producers Phantom Thread JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers
The Post – Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Achievement in production design
Beauty and the Beast – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Dunkirk – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water – Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
Best animated short film
"Dear Basketball" – Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
"Garden Party" – Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
"Lou" – Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
"Negative Space" – Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
"Revolting Rhymes" – Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer
Best live action short film
"DeKalb Elementary" – Reed Van Dyk
"The Eleven O'Clock" – Derin Seale and Josh Lawson
"My Nephew Emmett" – Kevin Wilson, Jr.
"The Silent Child" – Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
"Watu Wote/All of Us" – Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen
Achievement in sound editing
Baby Driver – Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green
Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
Achievement in sound mixing
Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth Dunkirk Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
Achievement in visual effects
Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist
Adapted screenplay
Call Me by Your Name – Screenplay by James Ivory
The Disaster Artist – Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan – Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
Molly's Game – Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original screenplay
The Big Sick – Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Written by Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Written by Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Written by Martin McDonagh