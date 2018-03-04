How to Watch Every Oscar-Nominated Short Film

Isn’t it better to watch the Oscars and actually know what the nominated films are about?

There are nine nominated movies in the best picture category and while you officially have less than a day to catch up with them, there’s another way to feel in-the-know: The short films. Just as they sound, these movies are shorter, generally easier to digest, and don’t take up quite as much of your time; yet, they’re just as good.

In case you’re wondering, the Academy’s definition of a short film is “an original motion picture that has a running time of 40 minutes or less, including all credits.” The categories include Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Documentary Short Subject.

So how, exactly, can you access these this films at the tip of your fingers? Currently, these Oscar-nominated short films are being shown across the country thanks to Shorts TV and Magnolia Pictures. To check one out, simply visit this link to find the closest theater to you that is featuring them. It’s important to note that these are typically shown in batches as an “event,” meaning you’ll buy tickets to watch either all of the films in the category at once or a selection, depending on your theater.

The easiest way to catch these, however, is to do so right at home. All of the short films will be available soon (reportedly this week) for streaming on Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes. Follow this Shorts TV link and choose the film and platform you’d like to proceed with.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominated films by category.

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Where to Watch: SBNation, and Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Garden Party

Where to Watch: YouTube, and Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Lou

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Negative Space

Where to Watch: YouTube, and Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Revolting Rhymes

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

The Eleven O'Clock

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

My Nephew Emmett

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

The Silent Child

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Watu Wote/All of Us

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Documentary Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Where to Watch: YouTube, and Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Heroin(e)

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Knife Skills

Where to Watch: YouTube, and Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes

Traffic Stop

Where to Watch: Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes