Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscars Weekend

Hollywood's most glamorous night will finally kick off on Sunday when celebrities step out for the 2018 Oscars. Yes, this year's nominees are on fire. Yes, we'll be carefully dissecting every single red carpet look. And yes, we still have a lot of questions about how stars will react to E! Live from the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest amid sexual harassment allegations.
But first, we had to bring you the best of the parties that happen days before anyone prepares to take home any Academy Award. Chanel welcomed friends of the brand like Kiernan Shipka and Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, to a party in celebration of the brand's Chanel Beauty House and @WeLoveCoco Instagram community, where beauty lovers will come together to chat about hair and makeup. There, the stars of celebrity kids like Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stallone (yep, Sylvester's daughters) made appearances alongside models like Cindy Crawford.
Diane von Furstenberg hosted a luncheon to raise a glass to all the female Oscar nominees. Laura Dern, Miranda Kerr, and Ava DuVernay joined the beloved designer. And actress Alfre Woodard celebrated women of color at her 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, where she welcomed guests like Mary J. Blige, Gabourey Sidibe, and Rosario Dawson. There, Woodard explained what she loves about the annual party.
“It flies in the face of what the world thinks of us, thinks of women, thinks of women actors, and it flies in the face of those that would pit all of us as if we’re in competition for two friggin' roles that says black woman,” Woodard told InStyle. “It flies in the face that people think that women don’t naturally love and support each other.
Scroll down to see the best parties of 2018 Oscars weekend.
—with reporting by Brandi Fowler
-
1. Angela Bassett
at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.
-
2. Allison Janney
at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.
-
3. Kathryn Hahn
at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.
-
4. Tiffany Haddish
at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.
-
5. Chelsea Handler and Emmy Rossumat Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch
-
6. Mena Suvariat Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch
-
7. Amber Tamblyn, Constance Wu, Elaine Welteroth, Padma Lakshmi, Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, Chelsea Handler, and Emily's List President Stephanie Schriockat Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch
-
8. Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahnat Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch.
-
9. Kiernan Shipa and Ava Phillippe
at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
10. Kristen Stewartat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
11. Jhené Aikoat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
12. Sasha Laneat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
13. Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stalloneat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
14. Chloe and Halleat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
15. Clara McGregorat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
16. Este, Alana, and Danielle Haimat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco. e
-
17. Tessa Thompsonat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
18. Billie Lourdat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
19. Cindy Crawfordat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
20. Tove Loat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
21. Stella Maxwellat the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
-
22. Alfre Woodard, Regina Hall, Aisha Tyler, and Rosario Dawsonat Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
-
23. Tiffany Haddishat Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
-
24. Margaret Avery, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yolanda Ross, and Danai Guriraat Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
-
25. Margaret Avery and Rosario Dawsonat Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
-
26. Gabourey Sidibe, Jada Pinkett Smith, LaTanya Richardson, Janelle Monaé, and Amandla Stenbergat Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
-
27. Mary J. Blige, Amandla Stenberg, and Rosario Dawsonat Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
-
28. Laura Dernat Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
-
29. Rashida Jones
with a Linjer crossbody at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
-
30. Greta Gerwigat Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
-
31. Ava DuVernay and Diane von Furstenbergat Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
-
32. Salma Hayekat Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
-
33. Miranda Kerrat Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
-
34. Janelle Monáe
at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris.
-
35. Alessandra Ambrosio
at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris.
-
36. Rashida Jones and Connie Britton
at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris.
-
37. Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross
at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris.