See All the 2018 Grammy Performers

The 2018 Grammys are headed to the Big Apple after 15 years in Hollywood, and this year’s show is shaping up to be the best one yet.

On Jan. 3, a new round of performers were introduced and they include Kesha, Bruno Mars with Cardi B, SZA, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee, so something tells us we can expect to hear "Despacito." In addition, Alessia Cara will take the stage with Khalid and Logic, who together are set to perform alongside suicide attempt and loss survivors chosen by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. They'll likely perform Logic and Cara's "1-800-273-8255," which is about the mental health topic and is the direct number to the aforementioned lifeline.

And on Jan. 17, the Recording Academy not only confirmed that Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, and U2 would also perform but that Miley Cyrus would give a special joint performance with 2018 President's Merit Award recipient Elton John.

The initial lineup included Lady Gaga, Pink, Little Big Town, and Childish Gambino, who will make his Grammys performance debut. All four just so happen to be nominated for an award.

While Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Bruno Mars lead in number of nominations this year, we’re particularly pumped for those set to take the stage. Gaga is nominated for Joanne and “Million Reasons,” Pink is nominated for Beautiful Trauma and “What About Us,” Big Little Town is nominated for The Breaker and “Better Man,” and Childish Gambino is nominated for “Redbone” and “Awaken, My Love!”

Patti LuPone will take the stage to honor N.Y.C. and perform “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita, which she originally starred in on Broadway in 1979 while Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein will be honored with Ben Platt’s performance of a classic West Side Story piece.

Catch the 2018 Grammy Awards live from Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.