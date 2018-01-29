Katie Holmes Attends the Grammys After Making Rare Appearance with Jamie Foxx

One day after stepping out with rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx at Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammys gala, Katie Holmes attended the 2018 Grammy Awards in N.Y.C. The actress walked the red carpet at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night in a shimmery black LBD.

Holmes looked radiant in a strapless, mid-length dress with a defined waist and pleats down the skirt. The star paired her dress with matching peep-toe, T-strap sandals and emerald drop earrings. She styled her pixie in retro finger curls and completed the look with pretty pink eyeshadow. See more looks from the 2018 Grammys red carpet in our gallery.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Holmes and Foxx have been rumored to be an item for quite some time now, but the couple finally attended a public event together on Saturday night, when they sat together at a pre-Grammys gala and were caught looking so in love.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

After walking the red carpet solo, we’ll be watching to see if Holmes unites with her rumored beau inside the Grammys.