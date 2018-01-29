Watch the Highlights from the 2018 Grammys

The 2018 Grammys were certainly a night to remember. From host James Corden’s hilarious antics to some unforgettable Grammy performances, the award show will be the talk of the town, even after the lights go dark at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Singers like Lady Gaga, Pink, and Kesha brought down the house by delivering several powerful performances. Miley Cyrus and Elton John united for a powerful duet, while Cardi B and Bruno Mars brought us back to the '90s with "Finesse."

Keep scrolling for the biggest highlights of the night.

1. John Legend and Tony Bennett performed an impromptu duet of "New York, New York."

The duo were presenting an award when they decided to burst into song.

2. Rihanna stole the show while performing "Loyalty" with Kendrick Lamar.

She slayed in the prettiest pink dress.

3. James Corden took Carpool Karaoke to the subway.

He brought Sting and Shaggy to sing on the N.Y.C. subway, but it didn't work out so well.

4. Blue Ivy told her parents to chill out.

Even Beyoncé and Jay Z embarrass their kids.

5. Cardi B and Bruno Mars took us back to the '90s.

Their performance of "Finesse" was perfectly nostalgic.

6. Kesha delivered the most powerful performance of the night.

Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, and Bebe Rexha (all clad in white) joined her for "Praying."

7. Lady Gaga got emotional in a tribute to her late aunt.

She looked like a real-life angel for her acoustic performance of "Joanne."

8. Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance.

The former presidential nominee was one of many celebrities who "auditioned" to narrate Fire and Fury.