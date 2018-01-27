Everything We Know About the 2018 Grammys

Isabel Jones
Jan 27, 2018 @ 9:00 am

The 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is just weeks away, and we’ve found ourselves obsessed with all things pertaining to the hotly anticipated show. Need a refresher on the year in acclaimed music? Read on below for all the details we have on the upcoming awards show.

Getty Images (3) 

The Nominees

In late November, the full list of Grammy nominees was released—you can read it here. Jay-Z leads the pack as the most-nominated artist of the year, racking up eight nominations for 4:44. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind Hova with seven noms, and breakout artist SZA stands as the most-nominated woman of the evening with five nominations.

The Performers

The first round of Grammys performers was released in early January and includes 2018 nominees Lady Gaga, Pink, Little Big Town, and Childish Gambino (whose performance will mark his Grammys debut). Patti LuPone is also slated to grace the stage with a rendition of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita, as is Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt, who will perform a piece from West Side Story. See the full confirmed list of performers here.

The Host

British actor and personality James Corden will helm the Grammys for the second consecutive year. The musically inclined host started the now iconic “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show when he took over for Craig Ferguson in 2015.

RELATED: See All the 2018 Grammy Nominations Here

The Time and Place

For the first time in 15 years, the Grammys will be broadcast from N.Y.C. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden, and will air on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET. Learn how you can watch it here.

The Length

The 2018 Grammy Awards is scheduled to last three-and-a-half hours, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and concluding at 11 p.m ET. However, considering the nature of live TV and awards shows in general, it’s likely that the broadcast will surpass its allotted timeframe.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey, I'm Jen Garcia, we're here at the Grammys. Asking our favorite stars, how well they know the music world? Finish the lyrics, Once upon a time I was falling in love. [BLEEP] Falling in love. [BLEEP] And I thought it was the dumbest thing ever. [BLEEP] With the. Amazing boy from Amsterdam? We're falling in love, now we're only falling apart. Now I'm only falling apart. [NOISE] Nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart. By the way, that was written by Jim. I saw him write it in my apartment in New York City. Which of the following was not a Spice Girl? Scary, Sporty, Cutie, or Baby? I don't know. [BLEEP] I'm not gonna lie. I have no clue. Scary, Sporty, Cutie? Cutie. [BLEEP] There's no Cutie Spice. [LAUGH] There's not. There's no Cutie Spice. Cutie. [BLEEP] I am insulted. You obviously don't know me well, because I live for the Spice Girls. Who asked the. Musical question. What if God was one of us? Melissa Etheridge. [NOISE] No? I know this song but I don't know who sang it. Come on, hold on, wait, wait, hold on. It wasn't Sheryl Crowe, was it? No. Alanis Morisette? Joan Osbourne? There you go. Name the biggest selling artist or band of all time. I would say it is,. Micheal Jackson. Oh. It must. I'm thinking it's The Beatles but. Yeah. It has to be The Beatles. Is it The Beatles? Ding. Ding. Ding. All right. Finish this lyric. It's fun to stay at the It's fun to stay at the Hotel? It's fun to stay at the. YMCA. I can't move in this suit, Otherwise I'd do it. YMCA He was singing that song in the car. Finish this lyric. Oh no. It's fun to stay at the? YMCA. Who asked the musical question, what if god was one of us? Joan Osborne Which of the following is not a spice girls? Scary, sporty, cutey, baby. Cutey. Two band that were part of the British invasion in the 60s? The Kinks, The Who. God. Which rock singer Steven Tyler Rico? Steven Tyler. Oh man. Last one. Once upon a time I was falling in love. Now I'm only falling apart? Or something like that. [LAUGH] Did I get close or close enough? Do I win? What do I get? Oh my god do you want a hug? Yes. Okay.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!