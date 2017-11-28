See All the 2018 Grammy Nominations Here

With the holiday season upon us, January might seem like a distant thought, but nevertheless, it's only a month and a half away, and with it comes awards season. On Jan. 28, 2018, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards will take their turn at the front and center of the entertainment world with James Corden helming the show as host, and things are already kicking off.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy revealed the nominees for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year on "CBS This Morning" before announcing nominations across all 84 categories, and we've got the list right here.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If you're wondering whether your favorite made the cut (and who might be going home with gleaming trophies just like Adele did in 2017), read through the nominations below for the 2018 Grammys.

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

Sza

Record of the Year

Redbone (Childish Gambino)

Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

The Story Of O.J. (Jay-Z)

HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

RELATED: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Song of the Year

Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

Issues (Julia Michaels)

1-800-273-8255 (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

That's What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Album of the Year

"Awaken My Love!" (Childish Gambino)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)

Melodrama (Lorde)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Be sure to click here to see the full list of nominees for every category, and tune into the Grammys on Jan. 28, 2018 on CBS.