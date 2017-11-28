See All the 2018 Grammy Nominations Here

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 28, 2017 @ 8:30 am

With the holiday season upon us, January might seem like a distant thought, but nevertheless, it's only a month and a half away, and with it comes awards season. On Jan. 28, 2018, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards will take their turn at the front and center of the entertainment world with James Corden helming the show as host, and things are already kicking off.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy revealed the nominees for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year on "CBS This Morning" before announcing nominations across all 84 categories, and we've got the list right here.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If you're wondering whether your favorite made the cut (and who might be going home with gleaming trophies just like Adele did in 2017), read through the nominations below for the 2018 Grammys.

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

Sza

Record of the Year

Redbone (Childish Gambino)

Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

The Story Of O.J. (Jay-Z)

HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

RELATED: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Song of the Year

Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

Issues (Julia Michaels)

1-800-273-8255 (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

That's What I Like (Bruno Mars) 

Album of the Year

"Awaken My Love!" (Childish Gambino)

4:44 (Jay-Z)

DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)

Melodrama (Lorde)

24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Be sure to click here to see the full list of nominees for every category, and tune into the Grammys on Jan. 28, 2018 on CBS. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey, I'm Jen Garcia, we're here at the Grammys. Asking our favorite stars, how well they know the music world? Finish the lyrics, Once upon a time I was falling in love. [BLEEP] Falling in love. [BLEEP] And I thought it was the dumbest thing ever. [BLEEP] With the. Amazing boy from Amsterdam? We're falling in love, now we're only falling apart. Now I'm only falling apart. [NOISE] Nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart. By the way, that was written by Jim. I saw him write it in my apartment in New York City. Which of the following was not a Spice Girl? Scary, Sporty, Cutie, or Baby? I don't know. [BLEEP] I'm not gonna lie. I have no clue. Scary, Sporty, Cutie? Cutie. [BLEEP] There's no Cutie Spice. [LAUGH] There's not. There's no Cutie Spice. Cutie. [BLEEP] I am insulted. You obviously don't know me well, because I live for the Spice Girls. Who asked the. Musical question. What if God was one of us? Melissa Etheridge. [NOISE] No? I know this song but I don't know who sang it. Come on, hold on, wait, wait, hold on. It wasn't Sheryl Crowe, was it? No. Alanis Morisette? Joan Osbourne? There you go. Name the biggest selling artist or band of all time. I would say it is,. Micheal Jackson. Oh. It must. I'm thinking it's The Beatles but. Yeah. It has to be The Beatles. Is it The Beatles? Ding. Ding. Ding. All right. Finish this lyric. It's fun to stay at the It's fun to stay at the Hotel? It's fun to stay at the. YMCA. I can't move in this suit, Otherwise I'd do it. YMCA He was singing that song in the car. Finish this lyric. Oh no. It's fun to stay at the? YMCA. Who asked the musical question, what if god was one of us? Joan Osborne Which of the following is not a spice girls? Scary, sporty, cutey, baby. Cutey. Two band that were part of the British invasion in the 60s? The Kinks, The Who. God. Which rock singer Steven Tyler Rico? Steven Tyler. Oh man. Last one. Once upon a time I was falling in love. Now I'm only falling apart? Or something like that. [LAUGH] Did I get close or close enough? Do I win? What do I get? Oh my god do you want a hug? Yes. Okay.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!