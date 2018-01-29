The Best Hairstyles at the 2018 Grammy Awards 

The Grammy Awards are music's biggest night, so naturally when it came to red carpet hairstyles, there were a ton of platinum hits.

Let your favorite stars' looks serve as inspiration on new ways to wear your current hairstyle, or to try out something entirely new. Lady Gaga's waist-grazing fishtail corset braid and Chrissy Teigen's faux wavy bob are just a few examples of the must-see styles that you're going to want to try to recreate ASAP.

Keep scrolling to see the best hairstyles from the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.

VIDEO: The Grammys in NYC