The Best Hairstyles at the 2018 Grammy Awards 

The Grammy Awards are music's biggest night, so naturally when it came to red carpet hairstyles, there were a ton of platinum hits.
Let your favorite stars' looks serve as inspiration on new ways to wear your current hairstyle, or to try out something entirely new. Lady Gaga's waist-grazing fishtail corset braid and Chrissy Teigen's faux wavy bob are just a few examples of the must-see styles that you're going to want to try to recreate ASAP.
Keep scrolling to see the best hairstyles from the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.
1. Lady Gaga
Leave it to Lady Gaga to give us an edgy way to wear a fishtail braid that we didn't know we needed. The singer braided her hair in pigtail fishtail plaits, and then weaved them together with black rope so that they mirrored a corset.
2. Cardi B
Cardi B's updo looks like the early 2000s prom hairstyle of our dreams—in the best way possible. She wore her curly hair piled and twisted up into a voluminous bun on the crown of her head. Two face-framing tendrils were left out to complete the retro vibe.
3. Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey's hair was literally the star of the 2018 Grammys red carpet. The singer accessorized her sleek lob with a sparkly celestial headpiece.
4. Chrissy Teigen
If you haven't been convinced to cut your hair into a lob or a bob, Chrissy Teigen's Grammys hairstyle will do it. The celebrity styled her hair in an extreme side part, adding in loose waves that gave her look lots of body. For makeup, the celebrity stuck to her signature—glowy skin and a pink lip.
5. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello's wavy half-up half-down hairstyle is the textbook example of why curtain bangs are currently one of the biggest hair trends. Combined with volume at the crown, her face-framing fringe channeled the '60s.
6. Rita Ora
Rita Ora went with a classic red carpet hairstyle for this year's Grammy Awards. The singer wore her strands in loose waves and brushed them all back.
7. Janelle Monae
The known hair chameleon debuted a new half-black half-platinum blonde pixie cut on the red carpet. She parted her strands to the side and completed the look with two bejeweled hair pins.
8. Hailee Steinfeld
Recently, the '80s have had quite the influence on today's hair trends. Case in point: brushing back your front layers like Hailee Steinfeld. She styled her hair in loose, beachy waves for an effortless finish.