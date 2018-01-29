The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Out of all the awards shows (and these days, we can barely keep track), the Grammy Awards has maintained the reputation of being the red carpet with the most creative, awe-inspiring, and unexpected beauty looks. This year was no different, with celebrities like Rita Ora and Anna Kendrick bringing the world plenty of hair and makeup moments to fawn over and attempt to recreate. From Lana Del Rey's hair accessory to Lady Gaga's cat eye, here are a few of this year's best.
VIDEO: The Grammys in New York City
1. Lady Gaga
Always expect an epic cat eye from Lady Gaga. This year, the artist went with a midnight black graphic wing, with the liner tracing her lower lash line as well, and sparkly pink shadow blended up to her brow bone. For the precise cat-eye flick, celebrity makeup artist Sarah Tanno utilized the Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer ($30; sephora.com). That pretty shadow? You can find it in the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition ($49; sephora.com). Her hair was just as dramatic, featuring two braids that were linked using black lacing.
2. Lana Del Rey
The star of Lana Del Rey’s beauty look? The star hair accessory secured to the crown of her shiny blowout. Her mauve-colored lip and black eyeliner-traced eyes balanced out the topper’s extravagance.
3. Camila Cabello
Here's another reason to consider getting curtain bangs this year. Camila Cabello showed up at the Grammys wearing her wavy long hair in a low, tousled ponytail and her bangs parted in the center, giving them a '70s vibe. Shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip made it a total red carpet win. To get her exact lip look, layer L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lip Liner in Au Natural ($6; target.com) and L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Glossy Fawn ($8; target.com).
4. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae debuted an entire hair color makeover at the 2018 Grammys with her pixie cut dyed partially platinum. Her signature hair accessories made the cut in the form of a bejeweled pin at her hair part, while she added a pop of color with green under-liner. To achieve it, celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls applied Buxom Cosmetics Hold The Line Waterproof Eyeliner in Ring My Bell ($17; nordstrom.com) on the water line and swept the Buxom Cosmetics Eyeshadow Bar Single Eyeshadow in Twilight Tryst on top. She completed her look with lots of mascara, and a glossy lip.
5. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick made her 2018 Grammys debut with Old Hollywood waves, a soft cat eye, and the most gorgeous neutral lip.
6. Rita Ora
Transform your look in 10 seconds flat by brushing all your hair back like Rita Ora. And if you have roots peaking through, it's the coolest way to show off the dimension of your hair color. The singer's red lip—Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Plum This Go ($3; target.com)—made the moment all the more glamorous.
7. Kesha
Kesha showed up to the Grammys wearing your new favorite everyday beauty look—beachy, effortless waves and fluttery lashes.
8. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes brought 1920s vibes to the red carpet with her pixie cut styled in finger waves.
9. Chrissy Teigen
If you haven't been convinced to cut your hair into a lob or a bob, Chrissy Teigen's Grammys hairstyle will do it. The celebrity styled her hair in an extreme side part, adding in loose waves that gave her look lots of body. For makeup, the celebrity stuck to her signature—glowy skin and a pink lip.
10. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld brought back the '90s hair flip for the Grammys red carpet and even modernized an '80s beauty staple with bright blue eyeshadow haloed around her eyes.
11. Miley Cyrus
A simple but sleek side part and smooth curls made up Miley Cyrus' Grammys hair look, while she opted for a blush-toned theme for her lips, cheeks, and even her eyeshadow.
12. Rihanna
Bets that Rihanna's makeup is courtesy of her own line Fenty Beauty? The singer wore her curls brushed back and opted for the monochromatic trend for her makeup, picking similar colors for her shadow and lipstick but in differing finishes.