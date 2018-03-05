See All the Celebrities Inside the 2018 Governors Ball, the Official Oscars After-Party

Think your favorite stars head home right after the Oscars? Think again.

As usual, celebrities and big-time winners didn't prepare to take a limo home and go to bed after host Jimmy Kimmel wished everyone a good night. Instead, they flocked from L.A.'s Dolby Theater to the Ray Dolby Ballroom, home of the 2018 Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party. There, the actresses, writers, directors, producers, and movie geniuses who were lucky enough to take home an Academy Award not only get to raise a glass of champagne to celebrate, but also get their Oscar engraved.

In addition, the party, which welcomes about 1,500 guests, is catered by none other than beloved chef Wolfgang Puck, who whips up over 30 different types of dishes with his team. Need to see who made it to the big party? Scroll down to see all of the celebrities at the 2018 Governors Ball.