All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Lucky for us, the new year's first Sunday arrives with one of Hollywood's most glamorous annual events: the Golden Globes. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the show will of course come with plenty of highlights, but it's the fashion for Golden Globes arrivals on the red carpet that really makes the awards show quite memorable.
From Jessica Chastain to Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer to Margot Robbie, this year's nominees are sure to bring unforgettable red carpet dresses that will definitely not disappoint, just like the best-dressed celebrities did for the cameras last year. Many will turn heads with eye-catching accessories and glitzy jewels, but we're expecting one trend to stand out: all-black. Stars like Emma Stone and others are set to wear the hue in protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Catch the 74th annual Golden Globes live from L.A.'s Beverly Hilton at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and scroll for all of the red carpet looks you can't miss.
1. Jessica Biel
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
3. Kerry Washington
4. Mandy Moore
in Rosie Assoulin.
5. Alicia Vikander
6. Alexis Bledel
7. Laura Dern
8. Meryl Streep and Ai-jen Poo
9. Kendall Jenner
10. Kate Hudson
11. Debra Messing
12. Christina Hendricks
13. Catherine Zeta-Jones
in Zuhair Murad.
14. Allison Williams
15. Dakota Johnson
in a Gucci gown and Nirav Modi jewelry.
16. Kelly Clarkson
17. Giuliana Rancic
18. Tracee Ellis Ross
in Marc Jacobs.
19. Laura Marano
20. Sarah Paulson
21. Alison Brie
-
22. Sterling K. Brown
in Chopard timepiece and cufflinks.
23. Allison Janney
in Mario Dice.
24. Chrissy Metz
in a Sachin & Babi gown and Stuart Weitzman heels.
25. Yvonne Strahovski
in Kaufamanfranco.
26. Chris Sullivan
27. Caleb McLaughlin
28. Emma Stone and Billie Jean King
29. Issa Rae
30. Daniel Kaluuya
31. Samira Wiley
in Romona Keveža.
32. Susan Sarandon
33. Amy Poehler
in Greta Constantine.
34. Claire Foy
35. Noah Schnapp
36. Hugh Jackman
37. Ava DuVernay
38. Rachel Brosnahan
in Vionnet.
39. Amanda Peet
40. Finn Wolfhard
42. Justin Timberlake
43. Simone Johnson
44. John Goodman
45. Roseanne Barr
47. Nick Jonas
48. James Franco
49. Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
50. Heidi Klum
51. Kit Harington
52. Tara Lipinski
53. Susan Kelechi Watson
54. Darren Criss
55. Milo Ventimiglia
56. Ewan McGregor
57. Gaten Matarazzo
58. Caitriona Balfe
in Chanel.
59. Common
60. Alison Sudol
61. Jude Law