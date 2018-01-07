All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Lucky for us, the new year's first Sunday arrives with one of Hollywood's most glamorous annual events: the Golden Globes. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the show will of course come with plenty of highlights, but it's the fashion for Golden Globes arrivals on the red carpet that really makes the awards show quite memorable.

From Jessica Chastain to Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer to Margot Robbie, this year's nominees are sure to bring unforgettable red carpet dresses that will definitely not disappoint, just like the best-dressed celebrities did for the cameras last year. Many will turn heads with eye-catching accessories and glitzy jewels, but we're expecting one trend to stand out: all-black. Stars like Emma Stone and others are set to wear the hue in protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Catch the 74th annual Golden Globes live from L.A.'s Beverly Hilton at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and scroll for all of the red carpet looks you can't miss.